Why LGBTQ+ People Cannot Donate Blood in India | Explained

Why LGBTQ+ People Cannot Donate Blood in India
India currently restricts many LGBTQ+ individuals from donating blood under national blood donation guidelines. The rule has sparked debate between public health safety and equality rights. While the government cites infection risks like HIV, activists and experts argue that the policy is outdated and discriminatory in the era of advanced testing.
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