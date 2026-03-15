Just before the 2026 West Bengal poll date announcement, CM Mamata Banerjee said her govt will clear DA arrears for employees and pensioners from March. She also raised the monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins and announced new cultural boards.

An hour before the poll dates announcement for West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government will clear DA arrears of its employees and pensioners, including teachers, non-teaching staffers, and workers of grant-in-aid institutions, from March this year. In a post on X, Mamata said, "I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid institutions like panchayats, municipal bodies, other local bodies etc. They will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA arrears from March 2026 onwards as per the modalities detailed out in the Notifications issued by our Finance Department." I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid instititions… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2026

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Honorarium Hike for Purohits, Muezzins

In another post, she announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums for purohits and muezzins, increasing the total amounts to Rs 2000 per month. The CM also announced the approval of all fresh applications submitted by the purohits and muezzins.

"I am pleased to announce an increase of ₹500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive ₹2,000 per month. At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the State Government," Banerjee wrote in another post.

Describing the announcements as the fulfilment of promises, the CM asserted the Trinamool Congress' commitment to strengthening and valuing every community and tradition.

"We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve," she wrote. https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/2033108530618843225?s=20

New Cultural and Development Boards Announced

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced five new Cultural and Development Boards for marginalised communities in the state.

Taking to X, she announced Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC) and Sadgope (OBC) communities. She said that the boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring education, healthcare, and jobs.

The West Bengal CM wrote, "I am pleased to announce that our government intends to constitute soon five new Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC) and Sadgope (OBC) communities soon. These communities are integral to the vibrant fabric of Bengal. My heartiest congratulations to all of them."

She added that the boards' aim is to safeguard customary rights and bring socio-economic growth to the communities.

"These boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring better education, healthcare, and jobs. They will safeguard customary rights and bring further socio-economic growth. Since 2013, we have established many such boards for our weaker communities, ensuring their all-around development," she said.

"Our commitment to Ma, Mati, Manush means we remain dedicated to ensuring no community is left behind. Our goal is simple: to bring a smile to every face through inclusive progress and unwavering support. Jai Bangla," the X post read. (ANI)