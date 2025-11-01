A stampede at a private temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, killed 9 people, including a child. The incident prompted Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to order statewide crowd control measures in temples and assure government support to victims' families.

Pawan Kalyan Orders Statewide Crowd Control

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday directed the state officials to ensure that proper crowd regulation measures are put in place in temples across the state, especially in spiritually significant days to ensure that a tragedy like the stampede at Srikakulam district does not happen again. Earlier today, 9 people, including atleast one child died after a stampede occurred in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district. The AP Dy CM also condoled the loss of lives and assured that the government will extend all kinds of support to the families of the deceased and give proper treatment to the injured.

"The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us. The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them," he said in a post on X .

He further ordered the state administration to regulate the crowds of devotees at temples across the state, especially at spiritually significant days. "I request the administrative machinery to regulate the crowds of devotees at temples across the state during spiritually significant days and ensure that no such accidents occur," the post read.

Governor and CM Express Condolences

Earlier today, Governor S Abdul Nazeer condoled the demise of atleast 9 people in the stampede. "Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of nine pilgrims in the stampede that took place in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, on Saturday, due to heavy rush of pilgrims," read an X post by the Raj Bhawan. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and directed the district administration to provide medical care to the injured on site.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede, while instructing officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to the injured and requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures.

Overcrowding at Private Temple Led to Tragedy

Reportedly, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is a private temple, not registered under the endowments department. The temple had only a singular entry and exit point, leading to a large crowd gathering at the chokepoints.

According to officials, the organisers of the event did not take the required approvals for the gathering.

Several devotees were injured after a stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga town of Srikakulam district. The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. (ANI)