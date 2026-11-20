Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Akvan has weakened into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, but Andhra Pradesh remains on alert. Heavy rain, strong winds and possible coastal flooding are expected as the system approaches land

Andhra Pradesh continues to face challenging weather conditions on Friday, November 20, as Cyclone Akvan moves towards the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coastline. However, the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin has reported a significant change in the system's intensity.

According to the IMD's special coastal weather bulletin issued at 5:58 am on November 20, Cyclone Akvan has weakened from a Severe Cyclonic Storm into a Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

At 2:30 am IST, the system was located approximately 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam, 170 km east of Visakhapatnam, 170 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The weather department expects the system to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by the forenoon of November 20.

The latest forecast indicates that the storm could cross the coastline with sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph. This is a downward revision from the earlier forecast of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.

Heavy Rain Forecast For North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Flooding Risk

Despite the reduction in the cyclone's intensity, heavy rainfall and strong winds remain major concerns for Andhra Pradesh, particularly its northern coastal districts.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall or thundershowers over the north Andhra coast, with isolated heavy rainfall likely. Districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada and Parvathipuram Manyam are among the areas that could experience adverse weather conditions.

The latest IMD coastal bulletin has also warned of very high sea conditions along the north Andhra coast. A storm surge of around 0.5-1 metre above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying coastal areas of Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts around the time of landfall.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued important wind and sea-condition warnings for coastal areas. Gale-force winds and rough weather could affect fishing and other maritime activities.

The situation is expected to gradually improve as the cyclone moves inland and loses strength. However, residents in vulnerable coastal settlements should remain cautious and follow official weather and disaster-management advisories.

IMD Issues Safety Advisory; Fishermen Asked To Stay Away From Sea

With Cyclone Akvan approaching the coastline, authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to follow safety instructions and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and strong winds.

The IMD's latest coastal bulletin has reported very high sea conditions along the north Andhra coast. It has also updated port warning signals, with Danger Signal-VII at Mulapeta and Kalingapatnam, and Danger Signal-V at Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea areas. People living in low-lying coastal settlements should remain alert to possible waterlogging and storm-surge-related inundation.

Residents should avoid flooded roads, stay away from trees and electric poles during thunderstorms, and follow instructions issued by local authorities. Travellers should also check the latest updates from transport operators before beginning their journeys.

Although Cyclone Akvan has weakened, its impact on coastal Andhra Pradesh is not over. Heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions remain the primary concerns on November 20.