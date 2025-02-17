Andhra Pradesh ragging horror: Class 8 student thrashed, assaulted by three senior girls at at school hostel

In a disturbing incident, three Class 10 students from St Ann’s School in Andhra Pradesh’s ASR district were sent home after allegedly assaulting a junior student from Class 8.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 4:39 PM IST

 

In a disturbing incident, three Class 10 students from St Ann’s School in Andhra Pradesh’s ASR district were sent home after allegedly assaulting a junior student from Class 8. The incident, which took place on January 5, came to light after a video capturing the assault surfaced on social media on February 17, sparking widespread outrage.

According to TOI reports, the senior students not only hurled verbal abuses at their junior but also physically attacked her, following which the latter filed a formal complaint with the hostel authorities.

The viral video prompted swift intervention from the school management and local education officials. ASR district collector, AS Dinesh Kumar, directed district education officer P Brahmaji Rao to conduct a thorough inquiry. Following the investigation, the hostel warden, Sravya, was removed from her position, and the three accused students were sent home.

The incident comes only a few days after ragging in Kerala, where authorities took strict action against college officials for their negligence in preventing a brutal act of hazing.

The Kerala case involved the Government College of Nursing in Kottayam, where a first-year student was subjected to horrific torture inside the boys' hostel. Shocking visuals of the ragging, which surfaced online, showed the victim being tied to a cot, pierced with a compass, and subjected to further inhumane treatment. Five third-year students—Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21) were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Health Minister Veena George also ordered an inquiry by the Director of Medical Education, leading to the suspension of the college principal, Sulekha A T, and assistant professor Ajeesh P Mani, who was also in charge of the hostel.

Additionally, the hostel's housekeeper-cum-security staff was removed.

