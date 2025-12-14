Two separate fire incidents were reported in Andhra Pradesh. A massive blaze gutted a shopping complex in Gudivada, causing significant property loss. Another fire damaged equipment and luggage at Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada.

A massive fire broke out at a commercial shopping complex in Andhra Pradesh's Gudivada town on Sunday. According to officials at the Gudivada fire station, the blaze completely gutted clothes and costly machinery from several shops, resulting in significant property losses. Fire department personnel rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the information, and efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details are awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fire at Gannavaram International Airport

In another incident, a fire broke out at the Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada, damaging equipment and luggage stored in the Customs section, officials said. The incident occurred in the Customs officials' room. According to airport authorities, the fire reportedly originated in the immigration section before spreading to nearby areas of the Customs office. Due to this incident, the software equipment, the split air conditioner in the immigration room, and luggage bags belonging to Customs officials were gutted in the blaze. Airport fire personnel immediately rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control, preventing a major mishap, officials said. (ANI)