PM Modi's visits to the UAE, Netherlands, and Sweden are hailed as a major diplomatic success, elevating India's global ties. The trips focused on counter-terrorism, advancing the India-EU FTA, and securing a key semiconductor MoU with ASML.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, and Sweden have been described as a reflection of India's growing diplomatic success and development-orientated foreign policy. According to a statement issued by Assam BJP media panellist Priyanka Tamuli, during the UAE visit, the Prime Minister condemned the terrorist attack in the country and reaffirmed India's firm stand against terrorism before the international community.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strengthening India-UAE Partnership

Tamuli stated that "the Prime Minister has successfully elevated India's strategic, economic, and technological cooperation to new heights, making every Indian proud." Tamuli also expressed gratitude and appreciation to the UAE leadership for their support towards the safety and welfare of the Indian community residing there. We remain hopeful that this visit will further strengthen the friendship and brotherhood between India and the United Arab Emirates.

Deepening India-Netherlands Cooperation

During the Netherlands visit, several important discussions were held with the objective of accelerating the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement. The release stated that new avenues of cooperation were explored, particularly in the fields of semiconductors, water resource management, clean energy, innovation, and advanced technology.

In the presence of Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Deputy Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Tata Electronics and ASML will further strengthen the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" in India's semiconductor sector. The upcoming modern semiconductor project at Dholera, Gujarat, is expected to create significant employment opportunities for the country's youth and open new possibilities in advanced technology sectors, the release stated.

In the field of water resource management as well, emphasis was placed on adopting modern technologies for flood control, irrigation systems, maintenance, and inland waterway development by learning from the Netherlands' advanced expertise. At the conclusion of the visit, India-Netherlands relations were elevated to a strategic partnership, and a long-term roadmap was prepared in sectors such as water management, semiconductors, innovation, defence, sustainability, and mobility, the statement said.

Historic India-Sweden Visit

Tamuli further added that, during the Sweden visit, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson personally received the Indian delegation at the airport, which stands as a clear reflection of the world's trust and respect for India.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the "Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross." "This honour is not only a recognition of an individual but also a matter of pride for 1.4 billion Indians," the statement said.

At the business summit held in Gothenburg, extensive discussions were conducted on expanding India-Sweden cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), research, healthcare, security, and advanced technology sectors. Addressing the European Round Table for Industry (ERT), the Prime Minister highlighted India's reform-oriented development journey and the immense opportunities India offers for global investment.

A Trusted and Powerful Global Nation

The statement further stated that every citizen of India firmly believes that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a trusted and powerful nation on the global stage.

"We are confident that these visits will further accelerate the goal of building a "Viksit Bharat" and elevate India's relations with leading nations of the world to new heights," it said. (ANI)