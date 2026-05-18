Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Assam Cricket Museum and unveiled a documentary on the state's cricketing legacy at the Barsapara ACA Stadium in Guwahati. The museum preserves the history of the Assam Cricket Association.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the Assam Cricket Museum established within the premises of the Barsapara ACA Stadium in Guwahati and also unveiled a documentary titled "The Golden Innings: Legacy of Assam Cricket". The museum has been set up to preserve the glorious history of the Assam Cricket Association, important archival records, and memorable moments from different phases of Assam's cricketing journey.

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A Symbol of Assam's Cricketing Heritage

The museum stands as a symbol of the rich legacy of cricket in Assam. From the pre-Independence era to the present day, it commemorates the pioneers and distinguished personalities who shaped Assam cricket and reflects the deep respect and admiration of the people of Assam towards these celebrated cricketers. The museum is expected to inspire the younger generation by acquainting them with the long and eventful journey of cricket in Assam.

'The Golden Innings' Documentary

Meanwhile, the documentary beautifully captures the growth of cricket in the state over the decades, highlighting the contributions of eminent cricketers and several landmark moments through rare photographs and detailed narration. The documentary serves as a unique record of the illustrious journey of the Assam Cricket Association since its establishment in 1948. The film has been directed by Samujjal Kashyap.

CM Applauds Initiatives

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his appreciation to the office-bearers and well-wishers of the Assam Cricket Association for undertaking these two significant initiatives. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia; Assam Cricket Association President and MLA Taranga Gogoi, along with several other distinguished guests, were present on the occasion. (ANI)