A 45-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his wife’s lover before the eyes of his five-year-old son inside the Pakshirajapuram forest in Chowdepalli mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district.

A 45-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his wife’s lover before the eyes of his five-year-old son inside the Pakshirajapuram forest in Chowdepalli mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district. The victim, identified as Gandhi from Gudiyatham in Tamil Nadu, had ventured into the area with his young son, Sandeep, in an attempt to trace his estranged wife, Rasathi.

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After spending an entire night beside his father’s body, the traumatised child came from the forest at dawn and reached Boyakonda Yenadipalyam hamlet, where he narrated the incident to locals.

Police revealed that Rasathi had recently abandoned her husband and child after entering into an extramarital relationship with Narasimhulu, a resident of the same hamlet. When Gandhi tracked them down, Narasimhulu allegedly feigned assistance, luring the father and son into a deadly trap.

Under the pretext of helping them, Narasimhulu, along with his accomplices, took Gandhi and the child into the forest at night. After consuming alcohol, the accused brutally attacked Gandhi, smashing his head with a boulder in a savage killing carried out in front of the terrified boy.

The child hid in nearby bushes as the attackers fled. Left alone in the darkness, he returned to his father’s body and remained there through the night.

At first light, the boy made his way out of the forest and alerted villagers, setting off a police investigation. Police have since taken Narasimhulu and two accomplices into custody. The child has been shifted to a local care centre, while further probe into the case is underway.