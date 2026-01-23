A woman allegedly plotted and murdered her husband with the help of her boyfriend by lacing his food with sleeping pills in Andhra Pradesh.

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly plotted and murdered her husband with the help of her boyfriend by lacing his food with sleeping pills in Andhra Pradesh, police revealed. The crime took place at Chiluvur village in Duggirala mandal, where the victim, Lokam Shivanagaraju, an onion trader, lived with his family. He had been married to Lakshmi Madhuri since 2007, and the couple had two sons.

Police investigations revealed that Madhuri, who worked at a cinema ticket counter in Vijayawada, had developed an illicit relationship with Gopi, a native of Sattenapalli. Viewing her husband as a hurdle to her affair, she allegedly decided to eliminate him.

On the night of January 18, Madhuri reportedly mixed around 20 sleeping tablets into the biryani prepared for Shivanagaraju. After consuming the food, he soon slipped into unconsciousness. Police said Gopi arrived at the house around 11.30 pm, following which the duo allegedly carried out the murder.

According to investigators, Gopi sat on Shivanagaraju’s chest while Madhuri suffocated him with a pillow, leading to his death. Once they confirmed he was dead, Gopi reportedly left the house.

Madhuri allegedly spent the entire night watching pornographic videos while her husband’s body lay in the same room. At dawn, she raised an alarm, attempting to pass off the death as a heart attack.

However, suspicion arose when relatives noticed visible injuries and bleeding from the victim’s ear. A postmortem examination later confirmed that Shivanagaraju died due to suffocation, exposing the murder plot.

Police arrested Madhuri and detained Gopi for questioning. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.