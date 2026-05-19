Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasised that the law is equal for all and urged for harmony, following UP CM Yogi's remarks on regulating namaz. He also slammed politicians for circulating misleading videos about the Hajj pilgrimage.

No one is above legal provisions: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that all citizens, including politicians and social activists, must ensure mutual harmony and adhere to the law, stressing that no one is above legal provisions. Speaking to the reporters, Rijiju said, "Whether we are politicians, social activists, or anyone else, every single Indian must refrain from creating tensions that disrupt mutual harmony and coexistence. We all interact with one another, but everyone, without exception, must abide by the law; the law applies equally to all."

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His remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people must offer namaz in a regulated manner and that it can be performed in shifts if required, adding that the administration would seek compliance through persuasion, and if that does not work, other methods would be adopted to ensure adherence to public order norms. In a post shared on X, CM Yogi said, "You have to offer namaz, you can read it during your shift... We'll get you to agree with love; if you don't agree, we'll adopt another method."

Rijiju slams circulation of Hajj videos

Further, reacting to videos on alleged mismanagement during the Hajj pilgrimage, Rijiju criticised political leaders for circulating such content on social media, saying it was inappropriate and could create unnecessary tensions. "I have observed certain posts on social media by some political leaders, and this is not appropriate. The Government of India provides for the Hajj pilgrimage; the pilgrims themselves are happy with it... However, we do not contribute a single rupee towards the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage... Saudi Arabia is outside of India; someone circulated a video showing that a toilet and bathroom there had flooded. Now, you know how much flak our officers have to face there," he said.

"The Saudi authorities have stated that if any problem arises, one should lodge a complaint with the authorities, rather than circulating videos on the media or social media. What is to be gained by circulating such content in India?... The politicians who circulate Hajj-related videos from Saudi Arabia back here in India do not seem to realise this. The Saudi authorities take great offence at such actions. If a problem arises, it should be reported immediately to the local authorities there... This is not a matter to be exploited for political gamesmanship," Rijiju further said.

(ANI)