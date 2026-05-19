The JKMSA has condemned disciplinary action against MBBS interns at GMC Anantnag for peacefully protesting for a stipend hike. The association urged Union Health Minister JP Nadda to intervene, withdraw the notices, and ensure justice for the doctors.

The Jammu and Kashmir Medical Students Association (JKMSA) on Tuesday sought the intervention of Union Health Minister JP Nadda while expressing deep concern and strongly condemning the alleged summoning and issuance of disciplinary notices to MBBS interns and junior doctors at Government Medical College Anantnag for peacefully raising their legitimate demand regarding the enhancement of stipend for medical interns in the Union Territory.

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JKMSA Condemns Disciplinary Action

In a statement, President of JKMSA, Dr Wasim Khan, said it is deeply unfortunate that young medical professionals, who tirelessly serve patients and remain at the forefront of healthcare delivery under immense academic, physical, and psychological pressure, are allegedly being subjected to intimidation and disciplinary proceedings merely for voicing genuine concerns related to inadequate stipends, excessive workload, long duty hours, and difficult working conditions.

He said that medical interns, postgraduate residents, and junior doctors form the backbone of the healthcare system and dedicate countless hours to patient care and hospital services, often working beyond prescribed duty hours in extremely demanding circumstances. Raising concerns regarding fair compensation, humane working conditions, and professional dignity, he said, cannot be treated as misconduct or indiscipline, but is a legitimate, democratic, and constitutional right.

Dr. Khan emphasised that the students had reportedly made a peaceful video highlighting their demand for stipend enhancement and that such expression should not attract punitive action or coercive measures. He said that instead of summoning students and doctors for allegedly violating institutional norms, constructive dialogue and empathetic engagement would have been a far more appropriate and effective way of addressing their grievances.

The association said it fails to understand how peacefully demanding a rightful stipend hike amounts to violating college norms. "Did the students disrespect anyone? Did they violate any law or constitutional principle? If not, then targeting students and young doctors for peacefully expressing their concerns creates an atmosphere of fear and suppression within educational and medical institutions," the statement said.

Appeal for Intervention

JKMSA, the medical wing of JKSA, further stated that a healthy and efficient healthcare system depends upon a motivated, respected, and adequately supported medical workforce. Suppressing genuine grievances through notices and intimidation, it said, only demoralises future healthcare professionals and discourages them from speaking about systemic issues affecting the healthcare sector.

The association urged the administration of Government Medical College, Anantnag and the Jammu & Kashmir Government to immediately withdraw any notices or summons issued against the students and ensure that no punitive action is taken against any intern or junior doctor for peacefully raising their concerns.

Seeking the immediate intervention of Union Minister JP Nadda, JKMSA urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to take cognisance of the matter and ensure justice for the affected students and doctors. The association appealed to the Union Health Minister to facilitate a fair and peaceful resolution of the issue, address the long-pending demand for stipend enhancement, and ensure that medical interns and junior doctors in Jammu and Kashmir are provided dignified working conditions and fair treatment in parity with other institutions across the country.

The association further said that educational and healthcare institutions must remain spaces where students and young professionals can express genuine concerns without fear of harassment, victimisation, or retaliation. Resorting to coercive or disciplinary measures against doctors and students seeking fair treatment, it said, is neither justified nor acceptable. (ANI)