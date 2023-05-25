After 11 years, Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge to undergo in-depth health checkup; details here

The 80-year-old iconic Howrah Bridge, which connects the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata over the Hooghly river, will undergo a detailed health checkup after a gap of 11 years.

After an 11-year break, the historic Howrah Bridge, which spans the Hooghly River and connects the twin towns of Howrah and Kolkata, will receive a thorough health inspection, according to a top official of the Kolkata port.

IIT Madras would be consulted for the cantilever bridge's thorough health examination, according to Rathendra Raman, chairman of the Kolkata port. In addition to the bridge's regular maintenance, the suggested exercise would be carried out, he added.

"Since there hasn't been a comprehensive investigation of the Howrah Bridge's condition in over ten years, we've made the decision to perform one now. We will learn important lessons from this study that will help us extend the life of the bridge," Raman said on Wednesday.

An in-depth examination of the bridge's health was previously performed 11 years ago with the assistance of RITES, according to another official.

Since its opening in 1943, the Howrah Bridge, also known as Rabindra Setu, has been regarded as a symbol of Kolkata. It is 405 metres in length and 21.6 metres in width.

The bridge was taken up for construction after a commission under the chairmanship of Sir R N Mukherjee in 1926 recommended a suspension bridge of a particular type to be built across the Hooghly river. The port authorities had already started working to scrap the bituminous road surface on the 80-year-old structure and a new layer would be laid to reduce the bridge’s load.

The port chairman stated that the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts (NTCPWC), a part of IIT Madras, will advise the authorities for the thorough investigation. Raman promised that the port authorities will be given assistance with the project by appointing a different expert consultant if necessary.

About 80,000 cars and 400,000 people use the Howrah Bridge each day, making it an essential component of their daily lives. Another top official stated that the Kolkata port, currently called as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, intends to secure the bridge's future and preserve the technological wonder because of the bridge's enormous significance.

