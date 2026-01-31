The Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC) successfully intercepted and apprehended nine poachers in the Northern Andaman Sea. Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an exhibition on new criminal laws in Sri Vijaya Puram.

ANC Apprehends Nine Poachers

The Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC) said that they have successfully intercepted and apprehended nine poachers in the Northern Andaman Sea on Friday.

Andaman & Nicobar Command posted on X about the development, stating, "Acting on specific intelligence received of likely poaching activity, HQ ANC enhanced surveillance in the Northern Andaman Sea. Joint patrols by ANC units led to the apprehension of nine poachers onboard a dinghy with diving equipment on 29 Jan 26 by ICGS Rajshree near Narcondam Island. The operation reaffirms ANC's resolve to safeguard India's maritime frontiers and maintain round-the-clock vigilance."

Amit Shah Inaugurates Exhibition on New Criminal Laws

Earlier on January 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an exhibition on the three new criminal laws in Sri Vijaya Puram of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, highlighting the government's focus on delivering fast and flawless justice through technology and forensic reforms.

"Inaugurated an exhibition on the three new criminal laws in Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman & Nicobar. India is acing the delivery of fast and flawless justice with e-FIRs, Zero FIRs, and forensic-based evidence provided for by the new laws," Shah posted on X.

He further said, "The people of Andaman & Nicobar and personnel associated with the justice system should watch the exhibition on the new laws that are dedicated to shielding the rights of the citizens through timely justice delivery."

Focus on Forensic Science Reforms

Earlier, the Union Home Minister chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Referring to India's progress in forensic science, Shah said, "India has achieved global standards in forensic investigation by delivering swift and accurate results and achieving record-breaking high conviction rates, serving fast and flawless justice."

He added, "We are now set to churn out 35,000 forensic experts a year by setting up NFSU campuses in all states by 2029." (ANI)