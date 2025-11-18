Six poachers have been arrested off Tillangchong Island in the Nicobars during a naval surveillance operation. A joint team is searching for eight others. Authorities seized 130 kg of sea cucumbers and 150 kg of triton frog shells from their boat.

Six poachers have been arrested during a routine naval surveillance operation off Tillangchong Island in the Nicobar district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, authorities have said.

Rear Admiral Biplab Hota, Chief of Staff, Andaman & Nicobar Command, stated that four poachers from the boat ran off into the forest along with some material on the boat. "During a routine surveillance of the Andamans, one of our ships found an unidentified boat off the west coast of Tillangchong Island. It was found to be a poacher's boat. 4 poachers were also seen running into the forest with some items..." he said.

Illegal Haul Seized from Boat

He further underlined that 130 kg of sea cucumbers and 150 kg of trumpet triton frog shells, some ration, clothing, and paperwork have been found on the boat during the investigation. "On the boat, we found 130 kg of sea cucumbers and 150 kg of trumpet triton frog shells, some rations, clothing, and paperwork. The boat was handed over to the police," he added.

Joint Operation to Nab Poachers

A joint team of police, Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force set up the checkpoints, identified and detained six poachers from the island, while eight others are still on the run. "At the police's request, a combined team of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and police was formed to apprehend the poachers... The Army and police entered the island. Checkpoints were set up, and we worked to identify poachers in the high-probability areas... Six poachers have been apprehended," he stated.

During the investigation, it has come to light that there are eight more poachers on the island who will be apprehended soon, Rear Admiral Biplab Hota assured. (ANI)