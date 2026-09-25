Mumbai came alive with the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, dhol-tasha beats and showers of gulal on Friday as devotees marked Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganpati festival.

After traditional puja and aarti at several sarvajanik Ganesh pandals, prominent Ganpati mandals began their immersion processions. Devotees lined the streets to bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesh as idols made their way towards immersion points across the city.

Devotees throng Mumbai's Chinchpoklicha Chintamani on last day of Ganpati festival. pic.twitter.com/xNG9nIxD0A — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 25, 2026

The celebrations were marked by devotional songs, energetic dancing, dhol-tasha performances, gulal and pushpavrushti, or showers of flower petals.