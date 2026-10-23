A viral video features Reliance executive Anant Ambani discussing his massive animal welfare initiatives, including the care of 9 lakh cows and the Vantara rescue centre. The video has sparked widespread praise on social media for his dedication, which he credits to PM Narendra Modi's inspiration.

A video featuring Reliance Industries executive director Anant Ambani discussing his personal involvement in cow care and large-scale cattle protection initiatives has gone viral on social media, drawing both praise and questions from viewers. Anant claims in the video that he is in charge of 9 lakh cows, around 7 lakh of which are not milk producers. He claims that some of the remaining cattle are rescued animals.

Additionally, he talks of sending out 100 ambulances in eight states to save animals that were supposedly being taken to slaughterhouses. According to his account, the initiative's goal is to preserve and care for cattle that are at risk. Anant also refers to Vantara, the animal rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre established in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The facility focuses on the care and rehabilitation of rescued wildlife and other animals.

He claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has motivated him to dedicate himself to these initiatives. The Ambani family's contributions to temples and a rumoured Rs 10 crore donation to a gaushala are also discussed in the film.

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How Did Social Media React?

The video has prompted reactions from social media users, many of whom have praised Ambani's stated commitment to animal welfare and traditional practices. One user commented, “May Lord Anant Bhai be granted a very long life, and make him even more successful and capable so that he can do such work and progress further. Mahadev.”

Another user shared the video with a message urging people not to judge Ambani by his physical appearance, adding that his passion, vision and dedication had won hearts. A separate post on X described him as “a gem”.

Anant Ambani Extends Financial Support For Children

This is not the first time Ambani's initiatives have attracted attention online. He recently drew appreciation after pledging financial support for children battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder. According to reports, on September 21, 2026, Ambani pulled over close to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai after seeing a fundraising poster for 23-month-old Vedansh Singh, who needed gene treatment. Influencer Mayuresh Gujar and the child's family have contributed about Rs 2.22 crore toward the expected Rs 9-crore treatment cost.