A Mumbai local train passenger has raised concerns over alleged unauthorised occupation of seats in a first-class compartment after spotting two men sleeping inside the coach during an early-morning journey.

A Mumbai local train passenger has raised concerns over alleged unauthorised occupation of seats in a first-class compartment after spotting two men sleeping inside the coach during an early-morning journey. The passenger has urged the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to intervene, claiming such incidents have become increasingly common.

Chinmay Purav, an X user, shared a video of the incident, which he said was recorded at around 6.40 am on a slow local train departing from Borivali railway station's platform 2.

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The video shows two men stretched out and sleeping on seats inside the first-class compartment. Recording the scene, Chinmay appealed to the Borivali RPF personnel to take immediate action against the individuals.

“This is a request to the Borivali RPF staff. These people are sleeping, travelling probably without a ticket. Please act on it. It is not an isolated incident. Please address this query,” Chinmay said in the background.

The passenger also expressed frustration over the difficulty of reaching railway authorities to report such incidents. He claimed that he had tried contacting the railway helpline number 139 but was unable to connect with a human representative or get in touch with RPF personnel.

“I can see such incidents every other day,” he wrote, tagging Western Railway, the Mumbai Central Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Western Railway RPF and Mumbai Police, among other authorities.

The complaint subsequently caught the attention of the Divisional Railway Manager's office in Mumbai Central, Western Railway, which acknowledged the post and said the matter had been brought to the notice of the concerned officials.

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