Reliance's Anant Ambani visited the revered Tirumala Temple, participating in rituals and donating his hair. This followed an earlier visit with father Mukesh Ambani. The shrine is a popular pilgrimage spot, also visited by other high-profile figures.

Anant Ambani's Devotional Visits

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple on Sunday and offered prayers. Dressed in traditional attire, Anant Ambani took part in the temple rituals. He also donated his hair at the temple.

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Earlier, on June 12, Anant Ambani visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala with his father, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant was also present. The family offered prayers at the temple.

About the Revered Shrine

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

Other Notable Devotees

The temple attracts many celebrities, politicians, and athletes, who visit to seek blessings. Earlier on June 4, actress Jahanvi Kapoor had visited the Tirumala temple undertaking a barefoot pilgrimage up the sacred Alipiri steps before offering prayers at the renowned shrine. The actor visited the temple on the eve of Peddi's worldwide theatre release on June 4. Janhvi was dressed in an elegant aubergine-purple silk saree featuring subtle gold zari weaving and delicate floral motifs. The saree was paired with a matching short-sleeved silk blouse with a deep V-neckline. Actor Kriti Sanon had also visited the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on June 3, ahead of the release of her upcoming movie 'Cocktail 2'. In May, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu prayed at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh after undertaking the traditional foot pilgrimage from Alipiri to Tirumala, climbing nearly 3,400 steps along with his family to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Speaking to reporters after the visit, Naidu described the journey as a "divine experience" and said the pilgrimage had been a long-standing tradition in his family since childhood.