Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He remembered Rao's enduring contributions to India's progress, calling him an able administrator and a distinguished scholar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, remembering his enduring contributions to India's progress.

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In a post on X, Modi described Rao as an able administrator and distinguished scholar with deep knowledge of India's diverse culture.

"Tributes to former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. He made enduring contributions to India’s progress during a critical phase of our nation’s history. He made a mark as an able administrator. He was also a distinguished scholar, blessed with immense knowledge and understanding of India's diverse culture," PM Modi wrote.

PV Narasimha Rao: A Distinguished Career

PV Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921 at Karimnagar.

Rao (1921-2004) was India's 9th Prime Minister, serving from 1991 to 1996. A lawyer and politician, he played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. He introduced landmark economic liberalisation policies, dismantling the License Raj and opening India to global trade and investment. His tenure saw efforts to boost literacy and healthcare, with a focus on women's empowerment. Rao's leadership navigated India through a challenging period, leaving a lasting impact on the country's development trajectory. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024 for his contributions.

Architect of 'Look East' Policy

Rao launched India's 'Look East' policy in 1991-92, a significant strategic shift focusing on deeper economic, cultural, and strategic ties with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) to boost trade, development, and counterbalance China's growing influence, setting the stage for the more action-oriented 'Act East Policy' later.

Early Political Journey in Andhra Pradesh

He was the Minister of Law and Information, 1962-64; Law and Endowments, 1964-67; Health and Medicine, 1967 and Education, 1968-71, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

He was the Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh, 1971-73.