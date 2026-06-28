Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, died at 59 in Gurugram. Elevated in 2017, he came from a farming family in Haryana and had a long, distinguished legal career before joining the Bench.

Sitting Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, passed away in the early hours of Sunday while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was 59 years old and had been unwell for some time.

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According to the High Court, he breathed his last at 2:50 a.m. Justice Sindhu was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2017, and was appointed a permanent Judge on December 3, 2018.

From Rural Roots to the High Court

Born on April 4, 1967, in Masoodpur village of Haryana's Hansi district, Justice Sindhu came from a farming family. He completed his schooling in his native village before obtaining his LL.B. degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1992.

A Distinguished Legal Career

He enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana the same year and began practising mainly before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A first-generation lawyer, Justice Sindhu handled civil, criminal, constitutional and service law matters during his legal career.

He represented several government departments, public institutions, universities, municipal bodies and public sector organisations before his elevation to the Bench. Over the years, he held several important law officer positions.

He was appointed Additional Central Government Standing Counsel in 1999 and later served as Additional Government Pleader for the Union Territory, Chandigarh. He also served as Deputy Advocate General for Haryana and Additional Advocate General for both Punjab and Haryana before returning to private practice in 2013. In 2016, he was empanelled to represent the Punjab and Haryana High Court and subordinate courts.

Service and Community Involvement

Apart from his legal work, Justice Sindhu served on various committees, including the State Executive Committee for Persons with Disabilities, and was associated with the Indian Red Cross Society and St. John Ambulance in Haryana.

Legacy and Last Rites

Justice Sindhu is remembered for his long legal career and his rise from a rural background to the High Court Bench through years of dedicated service to the legal profession. His last rites will be performed at 5 p.m. on Sunday at his native village, Masoodpur, in the Hansi district of Haryana.