Anand Mahindra to gift Thar to FBI chief Kash Patel? See business tycoon's VIRAL exchange with X user

In a recent social media exchange, Anand Mahindra hinted at the possibility of gifting a Mahindra Thar to the newly appointed FBI Director, Kash Patel.

Business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is known for his engaging social media presence and witty responses. In a recent social media exchange, Anand Mahindra hinted at the possibility of gifting a Mahindra Thar to the newly appointed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, Kash Patel.

The interaction began when Mahindra shared a picture of Patel on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Kash Patel, new Director of the FBI. Doesn't look like you can mess with this guy. Mind it."

Among the numerous responses to Mahindra's post, an X user named Harshit made a request, commenting: "Inko bhi Thar gift kar do sir (Gift him a Thar too, sir)." To this, Anand Mahindra responded with: "Hmmm. Thar ke layak toh lagta hai ye shaks (Hmm. This man does seem worthy of a Thar)."

Also read: 'In more pain...': Pope Francis remains in critical condition, not at immediate risk of death: Vatican

Mahindra's history of gifting Thar

Anand Mahindra has a history of gifting Mahindra vehicles to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary achievements. In the past, he gifted a Mahindra Scorpio-N to Sheetal Devi, India's first armless archer, and a Thar to Naushad Khan, father of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, in recognition of his contribution to his son's career.

Meanwhile, Kash Patel officially took the oath as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on February 21, 2025. During his swearing-in ceremony, Patel placed his hand on the Bhagavad Gita, with US Attorney General Pam Bondi administering the oath at the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus in Washington, D.C. Patel's appointment marks a significant milestone, as he is the first Indian-American and Hindu to lead the FBI.

Also read: Telangana tunnel collapse: NDRF ramps up rescue ops as 8 workers remain trapped behind 200 metres of debris

Latest Videos