    'An enormous tragedy': Supreme Court on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

    In an affidavit, the civic body had said the Morbi municipality on December 29, 2021, said Ajanta had informed the then chief officer of Morbi Nagarpalika that the condition of the bridge was critical.

    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (November 21) called the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat an "enormous tragedy". As many as 135 people, including over 40 children, lost their lives in the incident, which turned out to be one of the worst disasters in the country recently.

    The top court has also requested the Gujarat High Court to take up the matter suo motu on a periodical basis to ensure all aspects of a proper probe, fixing accountability and adequate damages for the victims are duly addressed.

    The Supreme Court also asked the petitioners to approach the high court since the case has already been initiated there after the High Court took note of the accident. On October 30, the bridge on the Machchu river had collapsed, just days after it had reopened following renovation.

    Last week, the Gujarat High Court had asked the Morbi civic body if the agreement was approved by the authority and whether it gave permission to the firm to open the bridge for public use.

    The Oreva Group, also known as the makers of Ajanta clock, was tasked with the maintenance of the bridge.

    "We hereby direct the Morbi Nagarpalika (municipality) to place on record the copy of the approval granted by its general board, if any, approving the agreement dated March 8, 2022," the bench, comprising justice Ashutosh Shastri, had said.

    In an affidavit, the civic body had said the Morbi municipality said that on December 29, 2021, Ajanta had informed the then chief officer of Morbi Nagarpalika that the condition of the bridge was critical.

    It had also requested the civic body to take a decision with regard to the draft agreement for the maintenance and management of the bridge which it had forwarded for approval.

