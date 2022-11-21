Shraddha murder case: Petition in Delhi High Court seeks CBI probe

The petition also said that the crime scenes and scenes of recoveries are being contaminated on a daily basis due to the unfiltered disclosure of information by the Delhi Police.

Amid the ongoing investigation over the murder of Shraddha Walkar, an advocate has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking transfer of investigation from the Delhi Police to the CBI.

The petitioner, filed by lawyer Joshina Tuli contended that the probe cannot be efficiently carried out due to staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidence and the witnesses as the incident had taken place about six months back.

Shraddha Walkar was brutally murdered by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawala at their Delhi flat in May this year. The accused, who was arrested last week after confessing to the crime, had allegedly hacked the body into 35 pieces after killing the victim.

In the plea, the advocate has also said that the presence of media and other persons at the place of recovery and courtroom amounts to interference with the evidences and the witnesses, alleging that the place of incident has not been sealed by the Delhi Police till date, and is being continuously being accessed by the public and media personnel.

The petition also said that the crime scenes and scenes of recoveries are being contaminated on a daily basis due to the unfiltered disclosure of information by the Delhi Police.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of assaulting Shraddha throughout the two-three years of their relationship. While he remains in the custody of police for now, the officials have also stepped up the security arrangements amid massive public anger.