Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder case: Petition in Delhi High Court seeks CBI probe

    The petition also said that the crime scenes and scenes of recoveries are being contaminated on a daily basis due to the unfiltered disclosure of information by the Delhi Police.

    Shraddha murder case: Lawyer moves Delhi High Court seeking transfer of case to CBI; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing investigation over the murder of Shraddha Walkar, an advocate has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking transfer of investigation from the Delhi Police to the CBI.

    The petitioner, filed by lawyer Joshina Tuli contended that the probe cannot be efficiently carried out due to staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidence and the witnesses as the incident had taken place about six months back.

    Also read: Shraddha murder: Aaftab paid Rs 20,000 for moving his belongings from Maharashtra to Delhi in 37 boxes

    Shraddha Walkar was brutally murdered by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawala at their Delhi flat in May this year. The accused, who was arrested last week after confessing to the crime, had allegedly hacked the body into 35 pieces after killing the victim.

    In the plea, the advocate has also said that the presence of media and other persons at the place of recovery and courtroom amounts to interference with the evidences and the witnesses, alleging that the place of incident has not been sealed by the Delhi Police till date, and is being continuously being accessed by the public and media personnel.

    Also read: Delhi murder: More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest

    The petition also said that the crime scenes and scenes of recoveries are being contaminated on a daily basis due to the unfiltered disclosure of information by the Delhi Police.

    Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of assaulting Shraddha throughout the two-three years of their relationship. While he remains in the custody of police for now, the officials have also stepped up the security arrangements amid massive public anger.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mangaluru blast Accused Shariq s photo with cooker bomb surfaces latest updates gcw

    Mangaluru blast: Accused Shariq’s photo with cooker bomb surfaces | Latest updates

    Congress MLA Umang Singhar booked for rape, harassment in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Congress MLA Umang Singhar booked for rape, harassment in Madhya Pradesh

    Shraddha murder Aaftab paid Rs 20000 for moving his belongings from Maharashtra to Delhi in 37 boxes gcw

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab paid Rs 20,000 for moving his belongings from Maharashtra to Delhi in 37 boxes

    Despite having strong disagreements.. : Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row - adt

    'Despite having strong disagreements..': Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row

    Former IAS officer Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner of India - adt

    Former IAS officer Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner of India

    Recent Stories

    Indian super league 2022-23, FCG vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan annihilated 3-0 as FC Goa jumps to 3rd spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan annihilated 3-0 as FC Goa jumps to 3rd spot

    Mangaluru blast Accused Shariq s photo with cooker bomb surfaces latest updates gcw

    Mangaluru blast: Accused Shariq’s photo with cooker bomb surfaces | Latest updates

    Congress MLA Umang Singhar booked for rape, harassment in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Congress MLA Umang Singhar booked for rape, harassment in Madhya Pradesh

    tennis ATP Finals 2022: Hold a huge hunger still to win trophies - Novak Djokovic after winning 6th title, outplays Casper Rudd-ayh

    ATP Finals 2022: 'Hold a huge hunger still to win trophies' - Djokovic after winning 6th title

    Shraddha murder Aaftab paid Rs 20000 for moving his belongings from Maharashtra to Delhi in 37 boxes gcw

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab paid Rs 20,000 for moving his belongings from Maharashtra to Delhi in 37 boxes

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon