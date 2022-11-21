Three dead, 7 injured after goods train derails in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex gratia

The number of fatalities may go up as some people have been seriously injured, they said. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. DRM Khurda Road along with other branch officers rushed to the accident spot.

At least three people died, 7 injured as a goods train derailed on Monday (November 21) morning at Odisha's Korai Station. It is reportedly said that both rail lines were blocked and the station building was damaged. Relief teams and railway officials rushed to the site.

According to reports, the goods train derailed at about 6:44 am at Korai Station in the Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section which is under the Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway.

It is also said that eight wagons dashed onto the platform and the waiting hall, causing the casualties, when the train derailed, news agency PTI reported East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials as saying.

Reports further stated that certain trains have been cancelled due to the derailment. 12821 Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express and 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express will remain cancelled today.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to the next of kin of the victims.

In a tweet, news agency ANI said, "Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to next of kin of the victims of Korai goods train derailment. He has directed the admin to expedite rescue op & provide adequate treatment for the injured."

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also expressed grief at the death of passengers and announced Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia each for the kins of victims. Rs 2 lakhs for critically injured, Rs 25 thousand for people with minor injuries.

It was further informed that CM Patnaik asked minister Pramila Malik to visit the spot and take stock of the situation.