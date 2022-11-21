Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress MLA Umang Singhar booked for rape, harassment in Madhya Pradesh

    The Congress MLA's troubles cannot stop mounting as earlier this month, his wife PInky Singhar was also booked on the report of their maid Gayatri Bhuriya, who accused her of beating and verbally abusing her at their residence, as per her complaint.

    In a recent development, Madhya Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against Congress MLA Umang Singhar at Naugaon police station for allegedly raping and mentally harassing a woman, reports said.

    According to reports, a case has been registered under sections 376 for rape, 377 for unnatural offences, and 498 for enticing/taking away/detaining with criminal intent a married woman of the Indian Penal Code.

    Singhar was the forest minister of the Madhya Pradesh Government in 2019-2020 the Legislative Assembly under Kamalnath government.

    Singhar represents the Gandhwani constituency of the Indian National Congress (INC) in the Madhya Pradesh state assembly. He is known to be one of the most prominent tribal leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

    It is reportedly said that the woman in this case alleged that between November 2021 and November 18, 2022, the Congress MLA raped her in the MLA's residence behind the PWD office and also assaulted her. The woman has also accused the MLA of committing unnatural acts.

    Singhar's profile came into the limelight in 2021 when his alleged girlfriend Sonia Bhardwaj committed suicide. Bharadwaj was constantly facing mental harassment. In the case, there was an allegation against Umang Singhar for abetment to suicide. The police had also registered an FIR.

    Sonia's state of mind and her relationship with Singhar had come to light in her WhatsApp chats. She had even written a suicide note before killing herself.

    His troubles cannot stop mounting as earlier this month, his wife PInky Singhar was also booked on the report of their maid Gayatri Bhuriya, who accused her of beating and verbally abusing her at their residence, as per her complaint.

