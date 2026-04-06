Threat emails sent to Amritsar schools and offices led to security checks and the identification of a suspect. Separately, Amritsar police busted a major drug smuggling network, arresting two and seizing 4.13 kg of heroin.

Threat Emails Target Amritsar Schools, Offices

Threat emails were received at several schools and government offices under the Amritsar Police Commissionerate on Monday, prompting authorities to launch immediate security checks. According to Vijay Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), anti-sabotage inspections were swiftly conducted at all the locations mentioned in the emails as a precautionary measure. He further informed that a suspect has been identified and is being brought to Amritsar from another state on a production warrant. The individual will be subjected to detailed questioning as part of the investigation to ascertain the facts. Police officials said the Commissionerate remains committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring peace in the city. Further information on the incident is still awaited.

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Major Drug Bust Uncovers Cross-Border Smuggling Network

A day earlier, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police of the Punjab Police had achieved a breakthrough in their anti-drug efforts, arresting two accused and recovering 4.13 kilograms of heroin from their possession. According to police, the accused were procuring narcotics consignments from Pakistan using drones and supplying them across the Majha and Doaba regions.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that both accused were in contact with Europe-based handlers as well as operatives lodged in jail. The network was involved in smuggling drugs via drones from across the border and distributing them in various parts of Punjab. He said he has dealt a major blow to the smuggling network.

The arrested accused have been identified as Atish Suman (22) and Sukhwinder alias Sunder (28). Both have prior criminal records and were actively involved in drug trafficking.

Anti-Drug Campaign Statistics

The Commissioner further informed that in 2026 so far, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have registered 488 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 840 persons. More than 31 kilograms of heroin and over Rs 18 lakh in drug money have also been recovered.

He added that the campaign against drug trafficking will continue, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members linked to the network. (ANI)