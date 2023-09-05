Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amritsar artist crafts giant portrait of US President Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit | WATCH

    Jagroop Singh has previously painted portraits of President Droupadi Murmu and former Indian Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patel, earning recognition and appreciation for his work.

    Amritsar artist crafts giant portrait of US President Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    As India prepares to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi, an Amritsar-based artist, Dr. Jagjot Singh, has crafted a 7-foot by 5-foot hand-made portrait of US President Joe Biden to extend a warm welcome for his visit.

    Expressing his sentiments, Singh remarked, "He (Joe Biden) is coming to India for the first time after becoming US President. When PM Modi went to the US, he got a rousing welcome. That time, I made up my mind that whenever the US President comes to India, I will make the US President painting."

    WATCH: Viral video offers breathtaking aerial view of thunderstorm at 35,000 feet

    Watch the video here: 

    He devoted ten days to creating this acrylic masterpiece of the US President.

    Jagroop Singh has previously painted portraits of President Droupadi Murmu and former Indian Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patel, earning recognition and appreciation for his work.

    US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit India this week to participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi. During his visit, he will engage in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

    G20 Summit 2023: Perfect platform for lifting Indian economy

    Speaking about his forthcoming trips to India and Vietnam, Biden affirmed his anticipation of the visits.

    During the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, President Biden will commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership in the G20 forum and address a wide array of issues, including the social implications of Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

    This reaffirms the US commitment to the G20 as the foremost global forum for economic cooperation. President Biden will subsequently travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Viral video offers breathtaking aerial view of thunderstorm at 35,000 feet snt

    WATCH: Viral video offers breathtaking aerial view of thunderstorm at 35,000 feet

    Explainer Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    Column G20 Summit 2023: Perfect platform for lifting Indian economy

    G20 Summit 2023: Perfect platform for lifting Indian economy

    Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting underway in 7 seats across 6 states; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala Jharkhand AJR

    Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting underway in 7 seats; 27.56 % voting recorded in Dumri till 11 AM

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday september 5 rkn

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Viral video offers breathtaking aerial view of thunderstorm at 35,000 feet snt

    WATCH: Viral video offers breathtaking aerial view of thunderstorm at 35,000 feet

    Explainer Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri expresses concern over India's fielding and body language in against Nepal osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri expresses concern over India's fielding and body language in against Nepal

    Janmashtami 2023: Check out THESE 'bhog' items to offer to Lord Krishna on his birthday anr eai

    Janmashtami 2023: Check out THESE 'bhog' items to offer to Lord Krishna on his birthday

    iPhone 15 series to go on sale in India along with global debut Report gcw

    iPhone 15 series to go on sale in India along with global debut: Report

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon