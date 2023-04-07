Amritpal Singh underwent surgery in Georgia to look like Bhindranwale: Reports

Amritpal Singh, who is on the run, underwent eye surgery in Georgia to resemble the appearance of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, according to media reports. He was in Georgia from June 20, 2022 to August 18, 2022, claim officials.

Fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh underwent eye surgery in Georgia to resemble Khalistani fighter Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before returning to India in 2022, , according to sources in the intelligence agency. Reports suggest that Amritpal Singh's assistants, who were charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and are presently being held in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, made the revelations.

The associates of Amritpal Singh told sources that the Khalistani leader was in Georgia for two months (from 20/6/22 to 19/8/22) for the surgery. They said Amritpal Singh underwent eye surgery.

Since the Punjab Police began an investigation into his Waris Punjab De organisation on March 18, the hardline preacher has been on the run. However, the authorities have detained a number of his peers. After Amritpal and his followers stormed the Ajnala police station to secure the release of a detained colleague, the action was taken.

He has managed to give police the slip and evade arrest multiple times by changing locations and his appearances. Eight of extremist preacher Amritpal Singh's close associates, including his uncle Harjit Singh and Daljit Singh Kalsi, have been detained and transported to Dibrugarh Central Jail as a result of the crackdown.

Amritpal Singh, chief of the outfit 'Waris Punjab De', tried to establish himself as Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale 2.0. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed on June 6, 1984 in Operation Blue Star.

Meanwhile, the leaves of all Punjab cops have been cancelled till April 14 and the state has been put on high alert after Amritpal Singh called for a 'Sarbat Khalsa' on Baisakhi.

