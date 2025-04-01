user
user icon

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

BofA flagged that GlobalFoundries’ primary value add compared to its peers is its lack of exposure to China and Taiwan, which "might be negated" by a merger.

BofA Cites ‘Very Complicated’ Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of GlobalFoundries (GFS) and United Microelectronics (UMC) declined in early trading Tuesday, tracking broader market weakness ahead of the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs, which are set to take effect on Wednesday. 

The losses followed a note from Bank of America cautioning that any potential merger between the two companies would be “very complicated,” as per TheFly.

The brokerage outlined a mixed view on a possible deal. As Nikkei Asia reported on Monday, the merger aims to mitigate geopolitical risks tied to Taiwan and to counter increasing competition from China in the mature chip segment.

On one hand, BofA noted that consolidation could help mitigate industry oversupply in mature node chips, particularly in the PC, smartphone, and consumer electronics markets, where demand remains weak. 

It also aligned with the merger’s goal of a combined company that could help them both gain scale against growing competition from China.

However, BofA flagged significant hurdles to a cross-border transaction, stating that such a deal would be “very complicated” and that GlobalFoundries’ primary value add compared to peers – its lack of exposure to China and Taiwan – "might be negated" by a merger. 

The brokerage maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on GlobalFoundries, suggesting the complexities outweighed the immediate benefits.

GlobalFoundries’ stock was down over 1% in morning trade on Tuesday, while UMC’s stock fell as much as 2.3%.

Screenshot 2025-04-01 095728.png UMC retail sentiment and message volume on April 1 as of 9:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GlobalFoundries’ stock dipped but remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid rising chatter to ‘high’ levels.

Screenshot 2025-04-01 095809.png UMC retail sentiment and message volume on April 1 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around UMC’s shares rose within the ‘bullish’ zone, with chatter jumping to ‘extremely high’ from ‘extremely low’ levels a day ago.

GlobalFoundries’ stock is down 15% in 2025 and has declined 22% over the past 12 months. 

In contrast, UMC shares gained 5% this year but remained 13% lower over the past year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: GlobalFoundries Reportedly Explores Merger With UMC Amid Taiwan Tensions – Retail Opinion Divided

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

CyberArk, SentinelOne, Zscaler Get Analyst Thumbs Up — Retail Bets Are Stronger On 2 Cybersecurity Stocks

CyberArk, SentinelOne, Zscaler Get Analyst Thumbs Up — Retail Bets Are Stronger On 2 Cybersecurity Stocks

Jefferies Downgrades Major US Airlines On Soft Consumer Sentiment Amid Swelling Macro Uncertainty — Retail’s Divided

Jefferies Downgrades Major US Airlines On Soft Consumer Sentiment Amid Swelling Macro Uncertainty — Retail’s Divided

Bitcoin Nears $85K As ADA, DOGE, XRP Lead Altcoin Rebound Ahead of Trump Tariff Rollout – Retail Stays Cautious

Bitcoin Nears $85K As ADA, DOGE, XRP Lead Altcoin Rebound Ahead of Trump Tariff Rollout – Retail Stays Cautious

Recent Stories

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr dmn

Hezbollah official among four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut during Eid al-Fitr

BREAKING: Diesel price hiked by Rs 2 in Karnataka ddr

After milk, diesel gets costlier in Karnataka, price hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Ethereum Takes Back DEX Trading Crown, Overtakes Solana – ETH Price Lags Amid Bearish Retail Sentiment

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

Small Cap News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks Making Moves on Market News

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 ddr

Defence exports up 12.04 % at Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon