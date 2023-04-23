Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Amritpal Singh was surrounded, had no way to escape': Punjab Police on radical preacher's arrest

    Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police at around 6:45 am from village Rode after absconding for more than one month.

    Amritpal Singh was surrounded, had no way to escape Punjab Police on radical preacher's arrest AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday (April 23) arrested in Rode village of Punjab's Moga district after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, a senior Punjab Police official said.

    Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Amritpal Singh has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under NSA.

    'Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today': Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details

    "National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and these have been executed today morning. Further law will take its own course," Gill said.

    Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police at around 6:45 am from village Rode after absconding for more than one month.

    "A joint operation was conducted by the Amritsar Police and intelligence wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. He was surrounded from all sides, the village was surrounded by Punjab police," Gill said.

    Amritpal Singh arrested: How radical preacher evaded police and surrendered in Punjab's Moga

    Police did not enter the gurudwara in which Amritpal was present to maintain its sanctity. 

    "To maintain sanctity, the police did not enter the gurdwara and since he knew that he had no way to escape now, he was surrounded by Punjab Police. The village was surrounded by Punjab Police from all sides," he said.

    Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal Singh was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit at an event held in this village.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express in Kerala begins; Check the ticket prices here!

    Ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express in Kerala begins; Check the ticket prices here!

    Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details AJR

    'Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today': Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound state today AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound state today

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000 AJR

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000

    Recent Stories

    Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet Singh, Teejay Siddhu ramp up sartorial game at a fashion week vma

    Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet Singh, Teejay Siddhu ramp up sartorial game at a fashion week

    Priyanka Chopra looks SEXY in green plunging neckline gown; Nick Jonas can't keep his eyes and hands off her RBA

    Priyanka Chopra looks SEXY in green plunging neckline gown; Nick Jonas can't keep his eyes and hands off her

    Ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express in Kerala begins; Check the ticket prices here!

    Ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express in Kerala begins; Check the ticket prices here!

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh reveals reasons for success post heroics for PBKS against MI-ayh

    IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh reveals reasons for success post heroics for PBKS against MI

    Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details AJR

    'Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today': Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon