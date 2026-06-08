Union Home Minister Amit Shah mandated 20-day reviews for the Yamuna cleanup, laying out a plan for 59 new STPs by 2027. He directed Delhi, Haryana, and UP to work under a unified plan and tackle dairy waste pollution.

Stepping up the push for cleaning the Yamuna river, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday mandated strict 20-day review cycles and laid out an aggressive roadmap that includes setting up 59 new sewage treatment plants by 2027.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting on the Yamuna rejuvenation project, Shah stressed that a clean and pollution-free river remains a top priority, and called for urgency, accountability, and seamless coordination among all stakeholders to deliver visible and measurable outcomes on the ground.

Unified Action Plan for States

In a clear message to states, Shah directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to abandon fragmented efforts and work as a single unit under a unified action plan. He emphasised that maintaining a standard ecological flow in the Yamuna is critical and must be ensured jointly by all three states.

Tackling Dairy Waste Pollution

A key focus area of the meeting was tackling pollution caused by dairy waste. To address this, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The agreement aims to prevent untreated dairy waste from entering the river by converting it into biogas and organic manure.

Under the NDDB model, waste generated by dairies and cow shelters will be directly transported to processing plants. The plan also includes scientific management of waste along the Yamuna's banks, which officials believe will significantly reduce pollution load.

Desilting and Infrastructure Expansion

The Home Minister also reviewed the progress of desilting operations in drains flowing into the river. As per the MHA statement, 97 per cent of the targeted 2.857 million metric tonnes of silt has already been removed this year, with the remaining expected to be cleared by June 15. Shah directed that the extracted silt be used in construction and manufacturing projects to prevent it from being washed back into the river during the monsoon.

On infrastructure expansion, Shah said that 129 sewage treatment plants have already been made operational across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. "To further strengthen wastewater treatment capacity, 59 additional plants will be constructed by the end of 2027," said Shah while chairing the meeting.

Focus on Stringent, Outcome-Driven Monitoring

The Home Minister underlined the need for stringent monitoring of sewage treatment plants, industrial discharge, and outflows from drains. He made it clear that the focus must shift from routine compliance to achieving precise and outcome-driven results.

The minister also directed that all upcoming Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CFTPs) for industries, as well as dairy waste treatment facilities, should be built with future needs in mind to ensure long-term sustainability.

Scientific Oversight and Time-Bound Execution

Highlighting the importance of scientific oversight, Shah called for continuous monitoring of key pollution indicators such as Biochemical Oxygen demand, Chemical Oxygen demand, and total suspended solids in all drains and water bodies feeding into the Yamuna.

To ensure time-bound execution, the Minister instructed officials to prepare detailed action plans for each project under the rejuvenation programme, complete with fixed timelines and provisions for long-term maintenance. Shah further ordered that "progress be reviewed every 20 days", signalling a tighter monitoring framework aimed at accelerating implementation.

The directions issued at the meeting reflect a renewed push by the Centre to revive the Yamuna through coordinated action, enhanced infrastructure, and strict accountability, with a clear focus on delivering tangible improvements in the river's health. (ANI)