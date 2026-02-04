Union Minister Amit Shah will launch "Bharat Taxi," India's first cooperative-based ride-hailing app in Delhi. The platform is driver-centric, referring to them as 'Sarathis,' aiming to empower them and strengthen the cooperative sector.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch India's first cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, "Bharat Taxi," here in the national capital on Thursday. This launch is aimed at strengthening the cooperative sector and promoting inclusive, citizen-centric mobility solutions. The move is part of the Ministry of Cooperation's committed effort to strengthen cooperatives as an effective means of employment generation, social security, and grassroots-level economic participation.

Driver Welfare and Recognition

Bharat Taxi has been conceptualised as a transformative initiative in the mobility sector, placing drivers--referred to as Sarathis--at the centre of ownership, operations, and value creation, thereby freeing them from exploitative aggregator-based models. During the programme, the top six performing Sarathis will be honoured for their outstanding contributions to the cooperative-based mobility ecosystem. As per Ministry of Cooperation, Shah will distribute share certificates to these Sarathis, further reinforcing the core principle of 'Sarathi Hi Malik'. "Each honoured Sarathi will be provided with a personal accident insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh and a family health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, reflecting Bharat Taxi's commitment to driver welfare and long-term social security," the ministry said in a statement.

Partnerships and Operational Integration

On this occasion, nine Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged with key public and private stakeholders to strengthen operational integration, digital empowerment, safety, and service delivery.

About the Bharat Taxi Platform

Bharat Taxi is India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and was established on June 6, 2025. The platform operates on a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model, with direct distribution of profits to drivers, presenting an indigenous alternative to foreign investment-based aggregator platforms.

Key Features and Social Security

Bharat Taxi prioritises social security for Sarathis through health insurance, accident insurance, retirement savings, and a dedicated driver support system. Support centres are being operated at seven key locations in Delhi. The platform provides rapid emergency assistance, verified ride data, and allows drivers the freedom to work on other platforms without any exclusivity clauses. To promote women's empowerment, initiatives such as "Bike Didi" are being implemented, under which more than 150 women drivers have joined Bharat Taxi so far.

Early Success and Growth

Since its inception, Bharat Taxi has emerged as the world's first and largest cooperative-based ride-hailing platform and the world's largest driver-owned mobility platform. More than three lakh drivers have joined the platform, over one lakh users are registered, and more than 10,000 rides are being completed daily in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Approximately Rs 10 crore has been distributed directly to drivers so far.

Future Expansion and Vision

In the coming years, Bharat Taxi aims to expand to all States and cities across the country within the next two years, establish dedicated support centres in every state, further strengthen drivers' social security, and develop a sustainable, inclusive, and cooperative-based mobility ecosystem through deeper integration with national digital public infrastructure.

More than 1,200 Sarathis from various regions of the country are expected to participate in this launch programme, reflecting the platform's growing national reach and drivers' confidence in the cooperative-based mobility model. (ANI)