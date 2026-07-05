Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 5th Foundation Day of the Ministry of Cooperation in New Delhi on July 6. He will inaugurate several major projects and initiatives to strengthen the cooperative sector under the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' vision.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will attend the 5th Foundation Day Ceremony of the Ministry of Cooperation on July 6 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Cooperation, the ceremony will be held in line with the vision of "Sahakar Se Samriddhi" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Amit Shah, who has guided the cooperative sector towards greater transparency, technology adoption, institutional strengthening and grassroots empowerment. In the last five years, the Ministry has undertaken several transformative initiatives for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, cooperative banks, dairy cooperatives, urban cooperatives, national-level cooperative institutions and multi-state cooperative societies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Distinguished Guests and Officials

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj; Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan; Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Cooperation; and Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, will also grace the occasion.

As per the release, senior officers of various Ministries including; Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation; Atish Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Naresh Pal Gangwar, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will also be present. Representatives of national cooperative institutions, cooperative federations, cooperative banks, dairy cooperatives, Bharat Taxi, PACS and other stakeholders from the cooperative sector will also attend the programme.

Key Launches and Inaugurations

Amit Shah will also lay the Foundation Stone and Inaugurate several major projects and initiatives on this occasion. These include the transfer of 135 godowns, the inauguration of 85 godowns, and the laying of the foundation stone for 47 grain storage godowns; Bhoomi Pujan of Sahakar Van by Amul and NCCF, Bhoomi Pujan of tissue culture facilities of BBSSL at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, launch of NCD 3.0 and geo-tag mobile application; launch of NDDB's Milk Supply Review Dashboard Portal, initiatives related to productivity of dairy animals under Cooperative Inputs and Services Delivery Multi-State Limited, inauguration of Cooperative Milk Producers Organisation Multi-State Limited, inauguration of Gomay Cooperative Society Multi-State Limited; and unveiling of two major initiatives of NUCFDC -- Sahakar CBS, a centralised core banking platform, and Sahakar Sahyogi, a conversational AI-powered platform for Urban Cooperative Banks.

Digital Empowerment at the Grassroots

Another major highlight of the programme will be the transformation of 50,000 PACS into e-PACS, marking a significant step towards digital empowerment of grassroots cooperative institutions.

Strategic Agreements and Releases

During the programme, a Memorandum of Understanding will also be signed between BBSSL and ICAR for strengthening seed systems. On the occasion, Shah will release model bye-laws for dairy cooperative societies and a book highlighting the achievements of the Ministry of Cooperation during the last five years.

The ceremony will reaffirm the Ministry's commitment to building a cooperative ecosystem that connects farmers, women, youth, small producers, dairy farmers, urban cooperatives and rural institutions with the vision of "Sahakar Se Samriddhi" and of a developed and self-reliant India. (ANI)