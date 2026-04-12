Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the TMC over the RG Kar rape case, asserting the BJP will punish those who wronged women. At a Bankura rally, he accused the TMC government of turning a blind eye to the atrocities of infiltrators.

Shah Slams TMC on Women's Safety, Corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the TMC over the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, asserting that the BJP, once in power, will punish those responsible for wrongdoing against women. Addressing a campaign rally here, Shah alleged that the TMC government turned a blind eye to the atrocities of infiltrators.

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"The RG Kar incident has shamed Bengal in the eyes of the entire world. For years, the TMC goons exploited women in Sandeshkhali. These infiltrators kept exploiting women, but Mamata Banerjee turned a blind eye and sat quietly. Whoever has dared to dishonour women under Mamata Banerjee's patronage, the BJP government will put them behind bars," he said. He accused the Trinamool Congress government of corruption. "Who carried out the teacher recruitment scam? Who carried out the SSC scam? Who carried out the municipal corporation recruitment scam? Who ran the cattle smuggling business? Who carried out the MGNREGA scam? Who carried out the PM Awas scam? Mamata Didi, don't let your leaders think that they have devoured the money of Bengal's people and nothing will happen now," he said.

Victim's Mother Contests Key Panihati Seat

Ratna Debnath, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, filed her nomination for the Panihati seat on Thursday. The nomination was filed in the presence of former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Smriti Irani Calls Candidate a Symbol of Resilience

Speaking to ANI later, Smriti Irani called Ratna a symbol of women's resilience. "If TMC really wanted justice, why wasn't her daughter given justice? Why is this mother insulted even today when she is exercising her democratic right? The protectors of TMC's goons will have to answer for this."

"She lost her daughter in a heinous crime. It is a matter of shame that TMC's goons not only harass her but also insult her," she alleged

The Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas has emerged as one of the most closely watched seats the assemby election, pitting BJP's Ratna Debnath against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh, son of the five-term sitting MLA.

'Fighting for My Daughter and Women's Security'

Ratna Debnath said she chose to fight in this election for her daughter and for women "whose security is under threat under the TMC government". "Mamata Banerjee and her corrupt party leaders are responsible for my daughter's death. People welcome me when I reach out for votes and assure me of their support. I lost my daughter, but I want to serve the people and help them. I may not be a doctor like her, but as a representative, I want to continue her mission."

West Bengal will go to polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. (ANI)