Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) is underutilised at just 10% of its potential. He urged for its strengthening with data collected from crime scenes to improve investigations.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) is currently being "used only about 10 per cent" of its potential and stressed the need to strengthen it with data collected from crime scenes.

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'NAFIS Is Being Utilised Only 10%'

Addressing the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference 2026 in the national capital, Shah said NAFIS is a key scientific tool in modern policing and must be expanded beyond its current limited usage. "There are numerous such cases where NAFIS has been of great help in simplifying even the most complex cases. But I still believe that NAFIS is being utilised only 10% of the time. NAFIS should not be used just for finding criminals. NAFIS can succeed only when you enrich NAFIS data through fingerprints obtained from every crime scene. It is a two-way system. It is very useful in proving the criminal, but the crime can be proven only when data is generated," Shah said.

He added that strengthening forensic databases and ensuring regular input from crime scenes is essential for improving investigative outcomes.

Scientific Evidence Plays a Crucial Role

The Union Home Minister also emphasised that scientific evidence plays a central role in the evolving criminal justice system and urged states to focus on data quality and security. "In the fight against crime, scientific evidence plays a crucial role. Fingerprint, its record, and the use of this record are crucial in any investigation. The NAFIS has played a major role in solving several cases. But I think only 10 per cent of this system is being used. Criminals should not be spared. We should control the crime by using different tools like NAFIS, among others," he said.

He further highlighted the role of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in supporting the implementation of new criminal laws across police stations in the country. "NCRB not only encouraged but also supported each police station across India in the implementation of three new criminal laws," Shah said.

Technology-Driven, Rights-Based Framework

Referring to broader reforms, Shah said the criminal justice system in India is undergoing a transformation from traditional policing methods to a more technology-driven and rights-based framework. He also urged states to ensure secure storage and high-quality forensic data, saying it could later be used for intelligence generation and even identifying international criminals. "The data should also be used for the identification of international criminals. We have to analyse data, use it properly so that it can be used properly," he said.

He added, "Our training should not be limited only to the use of the app. Training will also need to be provided on the process of generating scientific evidence using the app and up to the preparation of the chargesheet. After that, the prosecution and judiciary will also need to be trained that if so much evidence is available, there is no need for additional evidence. Therefore, all the necessary changes that were required, the requirements needed to simplify the work of the judiciary and make the prosecution smoother as well, have been incorporated into the new laws."

He further asserted that the teams need to work very well for the active use of technology across the entire chain of investigation, prosecution, and conviction "Fingerprint match confirmed, telephone records match confirmed, face match confirmed, eye and DNA match confirmed, and then you go before the court with 250 pieces of evidence. So what's the use of technology then? Experienced prosecutors will have to be prepared by providing practical training," he added.

Shah attended the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference-2026 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Auditorium in New Delhi today. The conference's commendable initiative is to enhance forensic capabilities and strengthen the criminal justice system across the country. (ANI)