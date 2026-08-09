Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Puducherry. The event, part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, aims to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag at home and foster patriotism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' programme at Murugaa Theatre Signal in Puducherry. The initiative was organised as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and aimed at encouraging citizens to celebrate the Tricolour not merely as a national symbol but as an embodiment of India's unity, sovereignty and shared national identity.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens. This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign.

Other Engagements in Puducherry

Earlier, the Union Home Minister attended the presentation ceremony of the President's Police Colour to the Puducherry Police at the Police Ground in Gorimedu.

Shah arrived in Puducherry on Saturday and was welcomed by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Cabinet ministers and legislators, BJP state president VP Ramalingam and former Speaker R Selvam.

Spiritual Visit to Tamil Nadu

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Union Home Minister performed pooja at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai. In a post on X, Shah wrote, "I performed pooja at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. I prayed to Lord Mahadeva, seeking His blessings to bestow happiness and good fortune upon every citizen of our nation."

Pays Homage at Sri Ramanasramam

He further added that the life and teachings of the sage Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharshi are a fountain of wisdom that will continue to light humanity's path for eternity and would forever illuminate the path of humanity. "The life and teachings of the sage Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharshi are a fountain of wisdom that will continue to light humanity's path for eternity. Today, visited the sacred place Sri Ramanasramam in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. May the blessings of the great saint fill everyone's life with well-being and prosperity," he said. (ANI)