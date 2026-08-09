Vice President C P Radhakrishnan launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, emphasizing the significance of 'Vande Mataram' and recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters on August Kranti Diwas.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday, while attending the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme at Sri Vijaya Puram the captial city of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, emphasised the significance of the national song 'Vande Mataram', describing it as much more than just a patriotic song. The Vice President inaugurated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Abhiyan by hoisting the National Flag at Flag Point on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas, commemorating the Quit India Movement of 1942.

Addressing the gathering at the State Function and Tiranga Concert on 'Vande Mataram' at the DBRAIT Auditorium, the Vice President said there could be no more appropriate place to launch the campaign than these historic islands, which are deeply associated with India's freedom struggle and the history of the Tricolour.

Recalling the immortal words of great Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, Radhakrishnan said Bharati's celebration of the 'Mani Kodi' reflected the eternal courage of the Indian spirit and the glory of the flag of Mother Bharat. He said the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan carries forward this spirit by bringing every citizen together under one National Flag, one motherland and one common destiny.

A Sacred Land of Sacrifice

Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters who endured the dreaded Kala Pani, the Vice President said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are much more than a geographical part of Bharat; they are a sacred land of sacrifice. He paid heartfelt tributes to Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and countless other patriots who suffered in the Cellular Jail, saying their courage, patriotism and sacrifice continue to inspire generations.

The Vice President recalled that Mahatma Gandhi's clarion call of "Do or Die" on August 8, 1942, awakened millions of Indians and gave a decisive impetus to the freedom struggle. He also highlighted the unique place of the islands in the history of the Tricolour, recalling that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the Indian National Flag here on December 30, 1943, marking a landmark moment in India's freedom struggle.

A Nationwide People's Movement

Highlighting the significance of Har Ghar Tiranga, Radhakrishnan said the campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved into a nationwide people's movement. He called upon every citizen to proudly display the Tricolour and imbibe the values of patriotism, unity and collective responsibility that it represents. "Bharat is one and will always remain one," he affirmed.

The Vice President highlighted the islands as a living example of 'Unity in Diversity' and 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', while acknowledging their rich tribal heritage and recent progress in connectivity, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

He said the Great Nicobar Island Development Project would further strengthen India's maritime capabilities, connectivity and economic opportunities, while balancing development with environmental conservation.

National Strength and Sovereignty

Emphasising the need for national strength alongside India's tradition of peace and generosity, Radhakrishnan said, "India has always been generous, but our generosity should never be mistaken for weakness. We must remain prepared to protect our national interests and sovereignty."

He called upon citizens to let the Tricolour inspire them with courage, unity and hope, and to carry forward the legacy of the freedom fighters in building a stronger and developed Bharat.

The Vice President also attended a cultural programme and visited the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Exhibition, showcasing the spirit of the campaign and its message of national unity and patriotism.

The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D K Joshi (Retd.), Chief Secretary Chanchal Yadav, Chairperson of Sri Vijaya Puram Municipal Council M Vasantha and Adhyaksh, Zilla Parishad, P Ummer, among other dignitaries. (ANI)