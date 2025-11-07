Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a nationwide campaign in Patna to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The year-long celebration aims to promote the song in local languages and through digital initiatives.

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Friday announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to celebrate the 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', to promote the song across the country further, across various local languages.

The nationwide campaign will be celebrated in a phased manner across the country, with multiple people also translating the song into multiple local languages and spreading its message. The campaign will also have a digital initiative, with the theme of "#VandeMataram150" being used across social media.

Amit Shah Launches Nationwide 'Vande Mataram' Campaign

The Union Home Minister, along with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP leader Vinod Tawde, also took a pledge from 'Swadeshi Sankalp Patra' during the celebrations.

"For the whole year with the song of Vande Mataram, a phased campaign has been launched on reawakening India's spirit. The campaign will be organised across the. From today, the whole country will sing in union the mantra of Vande Matram, which will be heard across the country. The implied feeling in the song will be shown across the country," Amit Shah said while celebrating the 150-year anniversary of Vande Mataram in Patna, Bihar.

Apart from its physical form, it will also be organised in digital form as Vande Mataram 150. It will be organised in multiple languages, in which Vande Mataram will be written in multiple local languages," Shah added. Apart from the Centre, multiple leaders and organisations have also organised various programs related to the song, Shah said.

'Dreams of Freedom Fighters Fulfilled'

On the 150th anniversary of the song, Shah highlighted that the vision and dreams of the freedom fighters have been fulfilled in the last 11 years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s governance. "In the past 11 years, the nation has taken collective and decisive steps toward fulfilling that dream. With the collective singing of Vande Mataram across the country today, the coming year will mark a dedicated movement to reawaken India's national consciousness," he said.

PM Modi Marks Anniversary in New Delhi

Meanwhile, today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 150-year anniversary celebration of the song at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. He also released a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion and launched a portal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'.

The celebrations featured a mass singing of the full version of "Vande Mataram" across public places, with participation from citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme. PM Modi also participated in the mass singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present on the occasion.

Cabinet Approves Celebrations to Foster Revolutionary Spirit

On October 1, the Union Cabinet approved country-wide celebrations for the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' to foster an impactful movement that connects citizens, especially our youth and students, with the song's original, revolutionary spirit. The celebrations will honour this timeless message and ensure its legacy is fully celebrated and embedded in the hearts of future generations.

About India's National Song, 'Vande Mataram'

Vande Mataram, India's national song, was written originally on November 7 1875 by novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The song was adopted on January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly as India's national song. (ANI)