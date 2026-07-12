Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Mission 5 Million Trees' campaign in Ahmedabad. The drive aims to plant 50 lakh trees across the city to increase green cover and promote environmental conservation. Shah also inaugurated other development works.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the 'Mission 5 Million Trees' campaign, aimed at planting 50 lakh trees across Ahmedabad. Shah reached the Science City area in Ahmedabad to participate in the mass plantation drive and inaugurate various development works. He also attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for projects undertaken under the AMC's tree plantation initiative. The campaign is part of Ahmedabad's efforts to increase green cover and promote environmental conservation through a large-scale plantation drive.

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Later, Shah also flagged off AMTS buses.

Campaign Goals and Scope

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has set a target of planting 50 lakh trees across the city this year under Mission Five Million Trees.

Under Mission Five Million Trees, extensive tree plantations will be undertaken along major roads, dividers, public places, gardens, and available open spaces across Ahmedabad.

Fostering Public Participation

To foster greater public participation in the campaign, initiatives such as 'Green Volunteer' and 'Memorial Park' will be promoted through the AMC Seva Mobile Application.

A special drive will also be launched to transform residential societies into 'Green Societies'. Citizens wishing to undertake plantation activities at their homes or within their societies can register through the AMC Seva App, following which Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation teams will carry out tree plantation free of cost, Gujarat Chief Minister office said. (ANI)