Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years of public service, recalling his journey from Gujarat CM to PM and highlighting his governance, dedication, and 'politics of performance'. Sikkim CM PS Tamang also extended greetings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of public service, recalling his journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister and highlighting his governance and development initiatives.

He said that on October 7, 2001, PM Modi took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and said that his subsequent journey as Chief Minister and Prime Minister had been marked by “service, struggle, and dedication” towards the welfare of various sections of society.

Amit Shah Hails 'Politics of Performance'

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji on completing 25 years of his service and dedication, characterized by tireless hard work, remarkable resolve, and making the nation first the goal of life. On this very day, October 7, 2001, Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, his continuous journey of service, struggle, and dedication as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has become synonymous with the welfare of the poor, empowerment of women, upliftment of youth, and prosperity of every section of society.”

“In #25YearsOfSeva, Modi ji has transformed the very definition of governance through people-centric policies, their implementation, firmness in decision-making, transparency, and a guarantee of results, while establishing the ideal of 'politics of performance.'” the post read.

Achievements as Gujarat CM

Recalling PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Shah said he rebuilt earthquake-ravaged Kutch, expanded electricity supply through the Jyotigram Yojana, promoted investment and industry through solar energy initiatives and Vibrant Gujarat, and achieved an agricultural growth rate of over eight per cent.

He said this governance vision was subsequently expanded at the national level after Modi became Prime Minister.

National Expansion as Prime Minister

“As Prime Minister, this same vision expanded further. From space to the seas, and from global forums to internal security, India achieved new milestones. People's lives also underwent a massive transformation—250 million people were lifted out of poverty, and millions of families received pucca houses, health coverage up to ₹5 lakh, Ujjwala gas connections, and water supply through taps in every home,” the post read.

The Home Minister also highlighted welfare measures, saying 250 million people were lifted out of poverty and millions of families received pucca houses, health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, Ujjwala gas connections and tap water supply.

He further said India was reaching new heights in manufacturing, digital payments, startups, semiconductors, defence production and renewable energy, while the economy continued to grow.

“Today, under the leadership of Shri Modi ji, India is reaching new heights in sectors such as manufacturing, digital payments, startups, semiconductors, defense production, and renewable energy, with a rapidly growing economy. In this era of war and instability, India has emerged as a significant global voice for peace and harmony. Shri Modi ji has instilled confidence in crores of countrymen, given the mantra of 'Viksit Bharat', and elicited a resolve to make India a leader in every sector by 2047. It is a matter of fortune and pride for all of us to be partners in service works under his leadership,” the post read.

Sikkim CM PS Tamang Extends Congratulations

Further, Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 25 years in public service, praising his commitment to selfless service, good governance and nation-building.

In a post on Facebook, CM Tamang said, "On the historic and momentous occasion marking the completion of 25 remarkable years in public service by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, I extend my heartiest congratulations and warmest greetings to him on behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim."

"From assuming office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7th October 2001 to serving as the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s remarkable journey reflects his unwavering commitment to selfless service, good governance and nation building," the post read.

"The people and the Government of Sikkim remain deeply grateful for the constant support, guidance, affection, and blessings of the Hon'ble Prime Minister towards our State and the people of Sikkim. I convey my warmest felicitations and pray for his continued good health, strength and long life, as he continues to guide the nation towards greater progress, prosperity, peace and global leadership. With heartiest congratulations and best wishes on 25 glorious years of dedicated public service," the post read.

(ANI)