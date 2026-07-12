Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a mass tree plantation in Ahmedabad as part of the 'Five Million Trees Campaign'. The drive supports PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, aiming to make the city cleaner, greener, and healthier.

With a firm resolve to make Ahmedabad's environment cleaner, greener, and healthier, a mass tree plantation programme was organised on Sunday under mission Five Million Trees Campaign in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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The programme was held at the Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala plot managed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), where thousands of trees were planted to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

Fostering Environmental Responsibility

The protection and conservation of nature is not only our moral and social responsibility but also an integral part of India's rich culture and values. The future of Ahmedabad can be secured through every citizen's commitment to planting and nurturing trees.

The tree plantation drive encouraged citizens to take this collective responsibility, highlighting that every small effort can help build a greener, healthier, and stronger future for the city. A large number of environmentalists, citizens, representatives of voluntary organisations, and nature-loving youth from Ahmedabad participated in the programme and planted trees to help realise the vision of a Green Ahmedabad.

Dignitaries Reinforce Commitment

This landmark environmental programme witnessed the participation of all dignitaries, who planted trees and reinforced the commitment to environmental conservation. This event was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Mayor of Ahmedabad Hitesh Barot, MLAs Jitendra Patel and Amit Shah, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board Meenesh Shah, City BJP President Prerak Shah, corporators, and office-bearers.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Explained

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to encourage public participation in environmental protection and create awareness about the importance of increasing tree cover. The initiative combines the emotional connection associated with mothers with a collective call for environmental responsibility, encouraging citizens to plant trees as a contribution towards a sustainable future. (ANI)