Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday inaugurated the new Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care hospital in Haridwar. Yoga guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev also attended the ceremony, where he highlighted the number of treatments offered to people to 'cleanse the body' through traditional methods.

'India's First Integrated Hospital'

"Today is the inauguration of the first Integrated hospital in India. Our Home Minister, who keeps Sanatan Dharma first with the nation's 'Dharam', and wants to see yog Ayurveda come forward, Amit Shah inaugurated the hospital," Baba Ramdev told reporters here.

According to Ramdev, the hospital offers various treatments such as Yoga, Ayurveda, anturotherapy, panchkarma, shatkarma and other treatments. "It is said that this is the world's first hybrid hospital in which 90-99 per cent of people get yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, panchkarma, shatkarma treatments. We also have other methods from akshi tarpan, shirodhara, and Karna Pooranam, all of which help with various illnesses. Other problems like inflammation, stress, are the cause of all diseases, how to distress, how to cleanse the inflammation like we sweep with broom outside, that is how the inside of the body is cleansed, by colon therapy," he said.

"We offer more than 100 types of basti (enema)...yeh ayurved wale ko pata hai ki basti ki masti kya hoti hai (person familiar with Ayurveda knows the benefits of enema)," he added. The Patanjali co-founder also credited Sunil Ahuja in making the hospital possible, adding, "The Emergency and Critical Care hospital of Patanjali was made by the vision of Sunil Ahuja, who has made more than 50 such critical care hospitals."

Integration of Modern and Alternative Medicine

CEO of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna, highlighted that more than 1 crore patients across the world have already been treated in the other departments of the hospital, and with the introduction of even more modern amenities, people with chronic illnesses can also be helped properly. "We have seen good results for chronic disease with critical and acute management. Integration is itself, the 70-80 per cent of illnesses which can be helped with alternative medicine. The person who comes here should get a choice and that is what they will get," Balakrishna told reporters.

"This is the world's first, also could be said the biggest integrated hybrid hospital. We have already treated more than 1 crore 38 lakh patients across the country and the world. We treat 90-95 per cent of people. But there are some critical conditions, emergency conditions which we were not able to help with without modern systems," he added.

Other Patanjali Institutions

Patanjali Wellness Centre

Patanjali also has a wellness centre in Patanjali Yogpeeth. The centre aims to "help people experience deep physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Surrounded by clean air, lush nature, and a peaceful atmosphere, this centre offers integrated therapies that bring together naturopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, panchakarma, and traditional healing sciences." It is designed for those seeking natural solutions for chronic conditions, lifestyle disorders, and stress. The centre is the largest facility of Patanjali after Yoggram and Niramyam. The guests receive "personalised care through yoga therapy, Ayurvedic treatments, naturopathy practices, detox therapies, diet therapy, physiotherapy, acupressure, acupuncture, Shatkarma, Shringi, dental care, and ozone therapy--each offered with compassion and expertise."

University of Patanjali and Ayurveda Hospital

The University of Patanjali is also situated at Patanjali Yog Peeth, with a campus of more than 34.43 acres and 11 departments, offering 678 courses across 33 programs. The Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital, attached to the Patanjali Bhartiya Ayurvigyan Avam Anusandhan Sansthan (Patanjali Ayurveda College), offers a wide range of facilities, including paediatrics, a dental clinic, imaging labs, a cardiology lab, physiotherapy, and more. (ANI)