Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Raipur for the 60th DGP/IGP Conference (Nov 28-30), attended by PM Modi. The meet focuses on internal security, including Naxalism, cyber threats, and building a next-level security grid for new-age threats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah headed to Raipur to participate in the three-day 60th annual Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Conference from November 28 to November 30 to discuss several issues related to internal security. Sharing a post on X on Thursday, Shah said that the deliberations would focus on building the next-level security grid to protect citizens from new-age threats. "Leaving for Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to attend the three-day DGP/IGP Conference to be chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. The deliberations will focus on building the next-level security grid to bulwark citizens from new-age threats. Looking forward to the discussions," Shah wrote. https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1994090414450909411

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

60th DGP/IGP Conference Agenda

This year's All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police will be held for the very first time in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, from November 28-30 to discuss issues related to internal security, including strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism efforts, drug control, cyber security, and border management, officials said. The 60th edition of the annual national conference is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the valedictory session is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will be held at the new Marine Drive complex in New Raipur, where Directors General of Police and Inspectors General from across the country will participate.

"The conference will deliberate on key issues related to internal security, including strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism efforts, drug control, cyber security, and border management," said the officials privy to the development.

Emphasis on Naxal-Affected Regions

According to official sources, this year's conference will place "special emphasis on Naxal-affected regions."In recent times, joint strategies of state police and central forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh have yielded remarkable successes. "Future plans in this direction will also be discussed," said the officials.

PM Modi's Itinerary

Significantly, this will mark Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Chhattisgarh within two months. The PM, as per the current plan, is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on October 31, stay overnight, and attend the State Foundation Day celebrations on November 1, said the sources, adding, "Later, in the last week of November, he will return to Raipur to deliver the valedictory address of the DGP-IGP conference."

The sources also clarified that PM's programme may change as per the situation.

History and Format of the Conference

PM Modi attended the All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police 2024 from November 30 to December 1, 2024, at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Recap of the 59th Conference

The deliberations at the 59th edition of the conference, held last year, focused on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, and Narcotics, among others. The President's Police Medal for distinguished service was also awarded during the conference.

The conference also provided an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India. Its deliberations included the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes for tackling challenges in crime control and law and order management, as well as internal security threats.

PM Modi's Engagement Since 2014

PM Modi has consistently shown a keen interest in the DGP-IGP conference. The Prime Minister fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas. He has encouraged the annual DGP-IGP conference to be organised all across the country since 2014. The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), the Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), the Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi, and Jaipur (Rajasthan). (ANI)