Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the India-EU Trade Deal as a strategic breakthrough for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. He said the deal, guided by PM Modi's 'India First' approach, will unlock opportunities and boost various sectors for prosperity.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah hailed the India-European Union (EU) Trade Deal, describing it as a defining moment in India's global trade engagement and a strategic breakthrough that strengthens the country's mission of building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through mutually beneficial agreements. In a series of posts on X on Tuesday, Amit Shah said the India-EU Trade Deal reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's astute diplomatic vision on the global stage and secured a trusted, balanced and mutually beneficial partnership between India and the European Union. "The India-EU Trade Deal marks a defining moment, securing a strategic breakthrough in India's global trade engagement. The India-EU Trade Deal marks a defining moment, securing a strategic breakthrough in India's global trade engagement. Embossing PM Narendra Modi Ji's astute diplomatic vision on a global platform, the deal augments India's mission for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through win-win agreements, securing a trusted, mutually beneficial, and balanced partnership. My heartfelt thanks to Modi Ji on this historic achievement and congratulations to the people of India," Shah said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'India First' Approach Safeguards Domestic Sectors

Further elaborating on the agreement, the Union Home Minister said the deal, guided by Prime Minister Modi's 'India First' approach, safeguards domestic sectors while unlocking unprecedented access for Indian exports. "Spearheaded by PM Narendra Modi Ji's dictum of 'India First,' the India EU Trade Deal safeguards the related sectors while heralding a new era of prosperity by gaining unprecedented access for 99% of Indian exports, opening a whole new world of opportunities for textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems, jewelry, handicrafts, engineering goods, medical instruments and appliances, plastics and rubber, and automobile sectors. Setting a new benchmark for people-friendly trade agreements, it sets the stage for a boom in the rural economy and a rise in women's participation through securing preferential market access for agricultural exports," the Union Home Minister said.

Unlocking Opportunities for India's Youth

Highlighting the benefits for India's youth and professionals, Shah said the agreement would unlock new opportunities across sectors, create jobs, spur innovation and enhance competitiveness. "Through the India-EU Trade Deal, Modi Ji launches the global aspirations of our youth to achieve new heights by unlocking opportunities across sectors, creating new jobs, spurring innovation, and enhancing their competitiveness," Shah said.

The Union Minister further added, "Aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' the agreement powers India's talent across Europe by providing independent professionals spread across 17 subsectors certainty in providing services to EU clients, creating avenues in knowledge-driven trade, and facilitating AYUSH practitioners trained in India with the scope to provide services in EU member states."

Key Agreements Inked

Meanwhile, India and the European Union on Tuesday inked several key agreements and Memorandums of Understanding in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. Notably, both sides also agreed on a strategy document titled 'Towards 2030 - A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda,' reflecting the expanding scope of India-EU strategic cooperation.

India and the EU exchanged several agreements and MoUs, reflecting the wide-ranging, multifaceted cooperation as part of the India-EU Strategic Cooperation. Among the agreements exchanged was the political declaration on the conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and European Union Trade Commissioner Marcos Sefcovic.

The India-EU Security and Defence Partnership document was signed by EU Vice President Kaja Kallas and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while the comprehensive framework on mobility was signed by Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, and EAM Jaishankar, highlighting the wide-ranging and multifaceted nature of India-EU strategic cooperation. (ANI)