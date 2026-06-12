Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded a historic tripartite MoU between the Centre, Assam, and Nagaland, which ends a decades-long dispute. The agreement opens the way for oil and gas exploration, reflecting a 'Nation First' spirit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Union Government, Assam, and Nagaland, calling it a historic step that ends decades-long disputes and opens the way for oil and gas exploration in the region.

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In a post shared on X, Shah wrote, "A historic tripartite MoU has been signed by Govt. of India, Govt. of Assam and Govt. of Nagaland ending a decades-long dispute in the Northeast and opening way for oil & gas exploration in the region."

"It stands out as an exemplar of India's unity, where both the states give up disputes to realize Modi Ji's vision for an energy-independent India," he added. A historic tripartite MoU has been signed by Govt. of India, Govt. of Assam and Govt. of Nagaland ending a decades-long dispute in the Northeast and opening way for oil & gas exploration in the region. It stands out as an exemplar of India's unity, where both the states give up… pic.twitter.com/1x7vfGnoKS — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 12, 2026

'Nation First' Spirit Drives Agreement

Earlier on Thursday, Shah, while addressing the gathering at the MoU signing, emphasised the spirit of "Nation First," noting that the agreement creates a win-win situation for the Centre, Assam, and Nagaland.

"Both states decided not to let these concerns hinder the extraction of India's oil resources, agreeing instead to a 50-50 sharing arrangement. This is national wealth, and I believe this sentiment is crucial," he added.

Shah also lauded the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. "I know that Himanta ji is very tenacious when it comes to Assam's interests. However, when I spoke to him and suggested that he set aside this specific issue... he agreed. Most importantly, this appears to pave the way for mineral mining across the entire North East," he said.

Economic Impact and Energy Independence

The Home Minister highlighted the potential economic impact of the agreement, stating that it could increase extraction capacity, currently ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 barrels per day, more than tenfold.

"A single field alone holds the potential for recoveries exceeding Rs 15,000 crore. Fully tapping into the oil and gas reserves across Nagaland could significantly reduce India's dependence on foreign sources," he added.

MoU Details and Scope

The MoU, signed in the presence of Shah, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and the chief ministers of Assam and Nagaland, covers exploration and production activities across more than 1,000 square kilometres along the Assam-Nagaland border, an area believed to hold substantial energy and mineral reserves. (ANI)