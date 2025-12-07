Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1,507 crore in Ahmedabad. He also presented keys for housing schemes and highlighted Ahmedabad's rise as a global sports hub.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah gifted Ahmedabad various developmental projects on Sunday during his visit to Gujarat.

Inauguration and foundation stone laying of various public-oriented development projects worth Rs 1,507 crore of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation were performed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

On this occasion, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the mini sports complex at Devnagar. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects. The event also included the draw for 465 houses constructed under the Mukhya Mantri GRUH Yojna and 1,573 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with the symbolic keys presented to the beneficiaries by the Union Home Minister. Appointment letters were presented to 102 newly recruited assistant firemen of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in the presence of dignitaries.

Shah Highlights PM Modi's Vision for Sports

While dedicating various development projects to the people, Shah stated that the Khel Mahakumbh initiated in Gujarat by the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now expanded nationwide through the 'Khelo India'. This initiative is enabling numerous athletes to strengthen both their body and mind, while fostering a spirit of determination to win and resilience to face defeat without discouragement.

Amit Shah added that Ahmedabad has developed several sports complexes and international-standard facilities, allowing athletes within a five-kilometre radius to utilise these resources and showcase their talent. Lauding the city for its optimal use of space, he stated that Ahmedabad is inspiring many other cities by creating small sports complexes under flyovers, as well as libraries, open gyms, and yoga centres.

Ahmedabad on the Global Sports Map

Shah stated that with the development of the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave adjacent to the world's largest cricket stadium, Ahmedabad has earned the honour of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, supported by numerous state-of-the-art sports facilities. Furthermore, in 2029, the city will host games for police and fire brigade personnel from across the globe, along with approximately 13 international competitions, as part of its preparations for the 2036 Olympics. These initiatives are positioning Ahmedabad prominently on the global sports map.

A New Era of Development-Oriented Governance

Expressing gratitude to the government, including the state's Chief Minister, for development works worth over Rs 1,500 crore, Amit Shah stated that these projects are being incorporated into the development budget. Ensuring that no aspect of development is left unattended, CM Patel is carrying forward the development journey initiated by PM Modi.

Shah added that under the leadership of PM Modi, development is progressing across every sector of the country. With the government working with the determination to make the nation great, the people are not giving any space to leaders or policies lacking vision, which demonstrates the public's trust in the government. He spoke about the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, noting that the monumental work was accomplished under the leadership of the country's Prime Minister, with the groundbreaking in 2019, the Pran Pratishtha in 2024, and the flag hoisting in 2025. Moreover, the groundbreaking has also been conducted at the birthplace of Mata Sita, continuing the advancement of this historic journey.

Shah stated that under the leadership of the country's Prime Minister, the nation's global prestige is rising across multiple dimensions, including enhancements in security, the economy, infrastructure, irrigation facilities, increased agricultural production, and higher MSP procurements.

Gujarat's Development Milestones

Discussing various development milestones in Gujarat, Amit Shah said that the world's largest renewable energy park is coming up in the state. Asia's largest greenfield city, Dholera, is under development in Gujarat, while India's longest expressway, the Surat-Chennai Highway, passes through the state. The country's first finance and tax hub, GIFT City, is also being established in Gujarat. Furthermore, the first bullet train is set to operate between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and the first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has commenced service between Bhuj and Ahmedabad.

Call for a 'Green Constituency'

Shah stated that as the country advances, we must collectively strive to make the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency a 'green constituency.' He urged everyone to pledge to plant and nurture 5 to 50 trees.

Union Home Minister paid a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary courage, bravery, and sacrifice of the armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day.

CM Patel Lauds Leadership and Development

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, the Chief Minister, while remembering the sacrifice, dedication, and service of all soldiers protecting the nation and its borders, stated that PM Modi and Home Minister Shah have honoured the armed forces through numerous welfare initiatives. Alongside border protection, significant attention has also been given to internal security and safety. Under their leadership, a new era of development-oriented governance has commenced in the country, with Gujarat emerging as a role model for progress.

The Chief Minister added that Gujarat continues to achieve new milestones on this relentless journey of development. Amit Shah has consistently contributed by dedicating development projects in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Chief Minister noted that he has given new momentum to Ahmedabad's development journey.

"Today, once again, he is supporting public-oriented projects worth Rs 1,507 crore. Shah is committed to making his parliamentary constituency the most developed in the country. To realise this vision, development works worth over Rs 22,551 crore have been carried out in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in recent years. These projects, including improvements in housing, drainage, stormwater lines, roads, and water supply, have significantly enhanced the city's infrastructure," CM added.

Focus on Quality of Life and Housing

Speaking further on urban development, the Chief Minister stated that in addition to infrastructure, efforts have been made to enhance citizens' quality of life through lake development, creation of parks and gardens, libraries, and sports complexes.

"It is PM Modi's vision that every citizen should have a secure roof over their head and a proper home. To achieve this, he launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), over 13 lakh houses have been constructed in Gujarat," the CM said. The Chief Minister added that these houses are not merely brick-and-mortar structures but fully equipped homes with adequate facilities.

Speaking about the houses inaugurated and whose foundation stones were laid during the program, the Chief Minister noted that Amit Shah has consistently emphasised long-term and sustainable development.

Sustainable Development and Green Initiatives

Thanks to his active efforts, the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency has emerged as a green constituency. The urban area alone has seen approximately an 8 per cent increase in green cover, and an urban forest has been created using the Miyawaki method. By planting around 28 lakh trees, the green cover has been significantly increased. A complete environment-friendly ecosystem has been created, including tree plantations, restoration of ponds, and the development of oxygen parks.

Ahmedabad: The Future Sports Capital

Chief Minister stated that as the nation advances under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Ahmedabad has earned the honour of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games during this 'Amrit Kaal,' thanks to the successful efforts of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. The Chief Minister was confident that the Commonwealth Games would accelerate the pace of development in Ahmedabad. In the coming days, numerous world-class projects are set to be realised, establishing Ahmedabad as the sports capital of the country.

Notably, Shah inaugurated 881 EWS houses--'Tulsi Residency'--at Thaltej, Ahmedabad. Additionally, he inaugurated the Electrotherm Garden in South Bopal, Shri Kshetra Sarovar at Sarkhej Village, and Bhakt Kavi Narsinh Mehta Sarovar in Vastrapur, which has been redeveloped. Furthermore, the Union Home Minister inaugurated the Narayan Rao Bhandari Open Party Plot at Memnagar, unveiled 350 rehabilitated houses at New Wadaj-Natna Chhapra, and laid the foundation stone for a mini sports complex at Gota. He also visited the sports complex near the Ranip railway overbridge, along with the gymnasium and library in New Ranip. (ANI)

