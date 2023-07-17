Amit Shah chairs regional conference on 'Drugs Trafficking And National Security' in Delhi; check details

Between June 1, 2022, and July 15, 2023, the regional units of the NCB and state anti-narcotics task forces have successfully destroyed approximately 8,76,554 kilograms of seized drugs, with an estimated value of around Rs 9,580 crore, surpassing the target by more than 11 times.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (July 17) chaired a regional conference on 'Drugs Trafficking and National Security' in New Delhi. In the presence of the Home Minister, a significant quantity of drugs, totaling over 1,44,000 kilograms, is set to be destroyed in various parts of the country by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states.

Among the drugs to be destroyed, the NCB's Hyderabad unit accounted for the seizure of 6,590 kilograms, the Indore unit seized 822 kilograms, and the Jammu unit seized 356 kilograms.

Additionally, state law enforcement agencies participated in the eradication efforts, with 1,486 kilograms destroyed in Assam, 229 kilograms in Chandigarh, 25 kilograms in Goa, 4,277 kilograms in Gujarat, 2,458 kilograms in Haryana, 4,069 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kilograms in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kilograms in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilograms in Tripura, and 4,049 kilograms in Uttar Pradesh.

The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, aiming to establish a drug-free India, as stated in an official announcement.

Between June 1, 2022, and July 15, 2023, the regional units of the NCB and state anti-narcotics task forces have successfully destroyed approximately 8,76,554 kilograms of seized drugs, with an estimated value of around Rs 9,580 crore, surpassing the target by more than 11 times.

With the recent drug destruction operation on Monday, the cumulative quantity of drugs destroyed within a single year will reach approximately 10 lakh kilograms, with an estimated value of around Rs 12,000 crore.

The official statement highlighted the continuous and dedicated efforts in pursuing the dream of a drug-free India, affirming that the campaign for drug destruction will persist with the same fervor and enthusiasm. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, "In order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a Drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively, with the same zeal."