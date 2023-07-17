Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karkidakam 1 or Ramayana month begins in Kerala; Know its significance HERE

    Karkidakam 1, also known as the beginning of Karkidakam month, holds significance in Kerala, India. It marks the start of the revered "Ramayana Masam" or Ramayana month. During this time, people engage in reciting and listening to the epic Ramayana, undertake spiritual practices, and reflect on its teachings. 

    First Published Jul 17, 2023

    In Kerala, the month of Karkidakam holds special significance. Known as the last month of the Malayalam calendar, Karkidakam brings with it a time of spiritual reflection, devotion, and rejuvenation. The first day of Karkidakam, known as Karkidakam 1, marks the beginning of the revered "Ramayana Masam" or Ramayana month. During this month, people in Kerala engage in various rituals, recite and listen to the epic Ramayana, and undertake spiritual practices. It is a time of deep introspection, seeking divine grace, and connecting with the teachings and values of Lord Rama. 

    The Ramayana month is dedicated to Lord Rama, the central figure of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It is believed that reciting and listening to the Ramayana during this month helps in attaining spiritual enlightenment and invoking the blessings of Lord Rama.

    Many households and temples in Kerala undertake the practice of daily recitation or group reading of the Ramayana during the entire month of Karkidakam. This act is believed to bring spiritual merit and deepen one's understanding of the epic's teachings and values.

    The Ramayana month has been a part of the cultural fabric of Kerala for generations. It is deeply rooted in the religious and spiritual heritage of the state and holds great reverence among the people. The recitation of the Ramayana during this month brings communities together, fostering a sense of unity and devotion. Along with the recitation of the Ramayana, discourses and lectures on the epic are organized during this month. Scholars and spiritual leaders share insights into the teachings of the Ramayana, providing valuable lessons on righteousness, devotion, and the path to liberation.

    Karkidakam is also considered a month for rejuvenation and wellness in Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine. It is believed that the monsoon season of Karkidakam is ideal for treatments and therapies to strengthen the body and boost immunity.

    During Karkidakam, people in Kerala follow a special diet known as "Karkidaka Kanji" or "Karkidaka Porridge." This porridge is made from medicinal herbs, spices, and nutritious ingredients believed to provide health benefits and fortify the body.

    Karkidakam 1 and the subsequent Ramayana month hold immense spiritual and cultural significance in Kerala. They provide an opportunity for individuals to deepen their devotion, engage in spiritual practices, and reflect on the timeless wisdom of the Ramayana epic.

