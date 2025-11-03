Amit Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of protecting 'infiltrators' and vowed the BJP will remove them from voter lists. He slammed Congress on terror, lauded PM Modi's surgical strikes, and criticized Gandhi for allegedly insulting Chhath Puja.

Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of protecting 'infiltrators'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of protecting "infiltrators", and asserted that the BJP will weed out such names from Bihar's electoral rolls as well as the entire country.

Addressing a public meeting in Madhubani, Amit Shah said, "Rahul Baba says that infiltrators should be kept in the voter list of Bihar. He takes out an infiltrator's protection yatra to save them. Rahul Baba, carry out as many yatras as you want in the country, our BJP's resolve is to handpick and remove infiltrators from the country and Bihar."

The comment refers to the Special Intensive Review conducted in Bihar before the 2025 Assembly Election, for which voting will take place on November 6 and November 11. The Bihar SIR faced severe criticism from the opposition, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conducted a "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in the state of Bihar. The BJP party supported SIR, claiming that it would remove the names of infiltrators from the voter list. The Election Commission has also announced the conduct of SRI nationwide.

'Congress fed terrorists Biryani': Shah on UPA's terror policy

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah launched an attack against the Congress, claiming that the party "never" took action against terrorism. Addressing an election rally in Sitamarhi, Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor and strikes against terror in the past. He said, "Within 11 years, PM Modi took several steps towards finishing terrorism. Earlier, Congress was in power, and there used to be terrorist attacks every other day. But strict action was never taken. Terrorists were fed Biryani."

"When PM Modi came to power, be it Uri, Pulwama, Pahalgam, through surgical strike, airstrike and Operation Sindoor, terrorists were eliminated by entering Pakistan. PM Modi secured this nation. He made this nation prosperous," he added.

Shah targets Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting Chhath Maiyya'

Further, Shah targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting Chhath Puja. "Rahul Gandhi insults Chhath Maiyya. Should this be done? Rahul Gandhi, you can insult PM Modi as much as you want; we have no objection. But you have insulted Chhath Maiyya, people of Bihar will always remember this," he said.

This comes after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, in Darbhanga, said that the BJP staged a "drama" and built a separate pond for PM Modi to take a dip in during Chhath Puja.

'Bihar is now Naxal-free'

Hailing the government's action against Naxalism, the Union Home Minister added, "Congress was in power at the Centre. Several districts of Bihar were naxal-affected. Voting used to conclude at 3 pm. Now, for the first time, the entire Bihar is going to vote till 5 pm because now Bihar is naxal-free."

Bihar Assembly Polls

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.